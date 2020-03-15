Breaking: Remaining NYC Theaters & Concert Venues to Close Tuesday March 17
Not many New York City performance venues have stayed open, but per Mayor Bill de Blasio, the remaining ones will close effective Tuesday AM. In a statement tonight, the Mayor said:
Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step.
The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.
Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM.
This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.
We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.
