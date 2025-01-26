Rialto Chatter: Is West End's Upcoming EVITA Revival Broadway Bound Next?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has learned Evita, which will play the London Palladium this summer, and for which Ariana DeBose is in talks to star, might be headed to Broadway following its West End run. Investors in the new production are also being offered first rights to invest in a Broadway or future first-class production.

The last Jamie Lloyd revival of an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger, transferred to Broadway in 2024, following a West End run in 2023.

Evita was last seen in New York at New York City Center in November 2019 starring Solea Pfeiffer in the title role. The production also starred Maia Reffico as Young Eva, Jason Gotay as Che Gueverra, and Enrique Acevedo as Juan Perón. Check out photos from the production here. The show was last on Broadway in 2012 starring Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, and Michael Cerveris.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita will run at The London Palladium from June 14- September 6, 2025. Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

About Evita

Evita is a musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It concentrates on the life of Argentine political leader, activist and actress Eva Perón, the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The story follows Evita's early life, rise to power, charity work, and death.

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Notably, the role of Eva Peron has been played by Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Nancy Opel, Elena Roger, Caroline Bowman and many more. Recently, West End concert was performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in July and August 2023, starring Auli'i Cravalho. The 1996 film adaptation of Evita was led by Madonna in the title role.