Breaking: Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York & More Will Star in HEAD OVER HEELS; Opens on Broadway This Summer!

Tonight, live from the stage of the Bowery Ballroom, it was announced that Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will officially open on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Thursday, July 26, 2018 (performances begin Saturday, June 23).

The announcement was delivered by The Go-Go's alongside the musical's director Michael Mayer. Prior to its Broadway bow, Head Over Heels will play a limited engagement at San Francisco's Curran theater from April 10, 2018 through May 6, 2018 (opening night is Wednesday, April 18).

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

The Head Over Heels ensemble is Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages) Brian Flores (Pippin tour; Broadway debut), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Tanya Haglund (Chicago tour; Broadway debut), Arica Jackson (Waitress tour; Broadway debut), Gregory Liles (Broadway debut), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats, 2017 revival) and Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton).

The Go-Go's (original members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) have presided over an amazing three-decade reign as high pop priestesses. From their very first show, The Go-Go's wrote and played their own songs, offering five feisty role models for a generation of ready-to-rock girls and guys. The internationally-loved pop hit makers helped cement the foundation of the early '80s pop-rock sound.

Making their Broadway debut as songwriters, The Go-Go's said, "Head Over Heels is a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance."

Head Over Heels features The Go-Go's iconic hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakening and Avenue Q, the Head Over Heels creative team is led by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Tom Kitt and choreography by Emmy and Drama Desk nominee Spencer Liff. Head Over Heels was conceived and has an original book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty and is adapted by James Magruder. Head Over Heels is based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. The creative team also includes scenic and puppet design by Tony Award nominee Julian Crouch, costume design by Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Arianne Phillips, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada and projection design by Andrew Lazarow. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Kimberly Grigsby serves as Musical Director. Lisa Iacucci is Production Stage Manager.

The producing team is Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, Christine Russell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and Jordan Roth.

Carole Shorenstein Hays, Scott Sigman, Robert Kravis, Vikram Chatwal, Carrie Clifford, The John Gore Organization and Mara Sandler are co-producers. Julie Boardman serves as Associate Producer and 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as Executive Producer.

Broadway tickets are available via TheHudsonBroadway.com, by calling (855) 801-5876, or in-person at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Visit www.thehudsonbroadway.com for full performance schedule. Ticket prices range from $69 to $169. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more through Broadway Inbound by calling 866-302-0995, or online at www.broadwayinbound.com.

SF tickets are available as part of Curran's 2018 season offering at sfcurran.com/subscribe. Subscriptions run $116-$744 and include tickets to four productions: Head Over Heels, Soft Power, Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce and Dear Evan Hansen. Single tickets will be available on Wednesday, February 14 and range from $29 to $175. Visit sfcurran.com for first access.

The world premiere of Head Over Heels took place at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (Bill Rauch, Artistic Director; Cynthia Rider, Executive Director) and was developed with the support of New York Stage and Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theater, summer 2016.

