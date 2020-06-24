Bravo's Book Nook Reopens In The Village, June 24
Bravo's Book Nook, at 115 MacDougal St in Greenwich Village, has this week reopened to customers after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons and neighbors of The Players Theatre can once again enjoy a bookstore in the theatre's lobby, curated to focus on theatre, music, children's books, literature, and Greenwich Village history.
General Manager Jory Southurst says of the reopening: "The store had opened just a few weeks before PAUSE was enacted, so it's great to get back to work and to open the doors to the neighborhood again. We had great support with people placing web orders while the store was closed, and it's been really heartening to see customers come back so quickly and willingly this week. We've used the last few months to build up our selection, and I can't wait to welcome everyone back to the store".
The store's hours are 11am-7pm, Tuesday-Saturday. For additional information, visit https://www.bravosbooknook.com/
