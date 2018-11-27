Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr Join Broadway Revival of BURN THIS at the Hudson Theatre

It has just been revealed that actors David Furr and Brandon Uranowitz will join three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver and Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell in the first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This will begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opening on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hudson Theatre.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

The design team includes three Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Sets), Clint Ramos (Costumes) and Natasha Katz (Lights).

The original production of Burn This premiered Off-Broadway in 1987 starring John Malkovich as Pale and Joan Allen as Anna, before transferring to Broadway in a critically acclaimed, award-winning production.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 28 at 10AM (EST) through Friday, November 30 at 9:59AM (EST) by visiting www.BurnThisPlay.com, calling 855-801-5876 or in-person at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Presale tickets for Burn This are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Friday, November 30 at 10AM (EST) through Sunday, December 2 at 9:59AM (EST). It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Sunday, December 2 at 10AM (EST).

