Braata Productions Presents Jamaica Youth Choral Final Leg Of Their REDEMPTION SONGS Tour In NYC

Featuring choral works by African American & Jamaican composers.

Jan. 24, 2023  
BRAATA PRODUCTIONS, in association with St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, will present the JAMAICA YOUTH CHORAL in the final leg of their REDEMPTION SONGS tour.

REDEMPTION SONGS will be performed on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 4:00 pm at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church (4301 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY 11203).

Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and purchasable at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220713®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betterunite.com%2FBraataProductions-redemptionsongstour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Journalists are encouraged to attend by RSVPing to press@kampfirefilmspr.com.

The Jamaica Youth Chorale (JYC) is committed to the highest standard in the performance of choral music. Founded in December 2008, the JYC quickly emerged as one of the nation's leading choirs being featured in many local, regional and international publications, productions and events to critical acclaim. This includes representing Jamaica at the World Choir Games - Championship level in South Africa; features on the BBC; Caribbean Passport; The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in the UK; and an annual concert season and recital. The Choir has also released an album, SPIRIT: Spirituals & Other Sacred Works by Jamaican Composers available on all streaming platforms.

The choir was founded and is led by award winning conductor Greg Simms with Musical Direction by Dr. Kathy Brown, Cedron Walters and Dr. Odane Dawkins.

Braata Productions was founded in 2009 to bring Caribbean folk culture, music movement, stories, artists and theatre to the United States.

In its brief history, Braata Productions' projects and programs have served over 350 artists, directors, designers, technicians and young entrepreneurial artists and has enjoyed many successes including the creation of The Braata Folk Singers, Braata Education & Outreach titled Project BE, Braata Theatre Workshop and The "Braata" Award.




