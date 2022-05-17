Braata Folk Singers Presents One Night Only Concert Rebirth At Jamaica Performing Arts Center

Braata Folk Singers presents Rebirth on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Ave., Queens, NYC. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and can be purchased online at betterunite.com/BraataProductions-braatafolksingersinconcertseason2022.

Caribbean vocal ensemble the Braata Folk Singers has expanded their repertoire in another live production since the pandemic began. The New York-based group, primarily focused on showcasing and preserving Caribbean folk music, now performs inspirational and reggae songs. The Braata Folk Singers, under the creative direction of Jamaican born actor, singer, and producer Andrew Clarke, and the musical direction of Joel Edwards, will once again present Rebirth.The title of the show is a metaphor for the world emerging from the pandemic. This year, the ensemble is armed with brand new songs with a specific focus of celebrating the 60th independence of Jamaica & Trinidad and Tobago. The show is designed to celebrate some of the most remarkable aspects of each of these nations - looking back while also looking forward.

About Braata Productions

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit braataproductions.org.