Box Office at the Nederlander Theatre is Now Open For The Who's TOMMY on Broadway

Preview performances will begin March 8, 2024, ahead of an opening night on March 28, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

The Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) is now open for the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY, produced by Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman. Preview performances will begin March 8, 2024, ahead of an opening night on March 28, 2024.

The cast features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen, all reprising their roles from the record-breaking, award-winning run at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Additional casting for The Who’s TOMMY on Broadway will be announced soon.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

Tickets to The Who’s TOMMY are now on sale at www.TommyTheMusical.com and www.BroadwayDirect.com (terms apply).

The new production of The Who’s TOMMY premiered this past Summer at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago where Chris Jones in the Chicago Tribune said “Tommy explodes with life – it’s a truly ready-for prime-time stunner. Broadway has nothing else like this wizardry going on.” Jones named it #1 on his Best of Chicago Theater of 2023 list.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

The Who’s TOMMY creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods, Mrs. Doubtfire and Waitress); music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys on Broadway, London and National Tour); music direction and additional orchestrations by Rick Fox (Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar); set design by David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love ); projection design by Peter Nigrini (Here Lies Love, MJ and Dear Evan Hansen); costume design by Sarafina Bush (for colored girls..., Pass Over on Broadway); lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway associate on Escape to Margaritaville and Allegiance); sound design by Gareth Owen (Back to the Future, & Juliet and MJ); and wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe (Hamilton, Beautiful). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA. Additional Chicago Casting by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. Tripp Phillips is the Production Stage Manager and Bespoke Theatricals is General Manager. 

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. 

The Goodman production of The Who’s TOMMY recently won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show this season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.

Pete Townshend’s prior awards for The Who’s TOMMY include a Grammy Award (1993) for the Original Broadway Cast Recording, Tony Award for Best Score (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997). For directing The Who’s TOMMY, Des McAnuff received previously, the Tony and Drama Desk Awards (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997).

 



