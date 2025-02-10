Bonnie Milligan, Beanie Feldstein and More Nominated for 2025 Helen Hayes Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Washington has announced nominees for the 41st Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 19 at an event at The Anthem. The nominations are for productions in the Washington, DC, region in the 2024 calendar year.

Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington, welcomed the audience and Washington, DC-area performers Dylan Arredondo, Kelli Blackwell, Deimoni Brewington, Nicole Halmos, Raghad Makhlouf, and Jordan Stocksdale joined her to announce the nominations. Austin said, “Each year, the Helen Hayes Awards offer our community a chance to reflect and be proud of our extraordinary work together. They also offer us an opportunity to tell the world that the work on stages in the Washington, DC region is some of the best you will find anywhere. The DC theatre industry is formidable and our collective contributions to art, to empathy, to understanding, and to our fellow humans are essential.”

Recognizing work from 165 eligible productions, nominations were announced in 41 categories and grouped in “Helen” or “Hayes” cohorts, depending on the number of Equity members involved in the production. Nominations are the result of 51 carefully vetted judges considering 2,188 individual pieces of work, such as design, direction, choreography, performances, writing, and more. Productions under consideration in 2024 included 57 musicals, 108 plays, and 37 world premieres.

Signature Theatre and The Kennedy Center saw the most nominations, with 25 and 24, respectively. The most nominated productions include: The Nance at 1st Stage (with 11), Private Jones at Signature Theatre (with 10), and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding at Arena Stage with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater (with 9).

Performer, producer, and activist Robert Hooks will receive the 2025 Helen Hayes Tribute. Hooks, a Washington, DC native, founded three significant Black theatre companies: New York’s Group Theatre Workshop and Negro Ensemble Company and the DC Black Repertory Company. He performed in many productions on Broadway, including original productions of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun, Jean Genet’s The Blacks, and Hallelujah, Baby! for which he earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He also originated the role of Clay in the off-Broadway premiere of Dutchman by Amiri Baraka at Cherry Lane Theatre and played the title role in Henry V for New York Shakespeare Festival [now The Public Theatre], produced by Joseph Papp. On screen, he starred as New York City Police Detective Jeff Ward in N.Y.P.D. from 1967-1969. He has earned an NAACP Image Award for Lifetime Achievement, an induction into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame, and a producing Emmy Award for his PBS special Voices of Our People. Hooks has also been a political force and a voice for Black artists in the civil rights movement for decades, working and meeting with icons such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and Yuri Kochiyama. In 1973, Hooks was invited to testify in front of the House Senate Committee regarding the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act.

Named for actor Helen Hayes – a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre – the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region for four decades.

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical (Hayes)

Matthew Gardiner – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre

Denis Jones – Bye Bye Birdie, The Kennedy Center

Tony Thomas – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage

Andy Blankenbuehler – NINE, The Kennedy Center

Billy Bustamante – Soft Power, Signature Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical (Helen)

Ahmad Maaty – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company

Mark Minnick – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Valeria Cossu – Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return, GALA Hispanic Theatre

Ashleigh King – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC

Mark Minnick – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Hayes)

Ryan Phillips – Covenant, Theater Alliance

Tony Thomas – Metamorphoses, Folger Theatre

Tony Thomas – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre

Ashleigh King – The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Casey Kaleba – Topdog/Underdog, Round House Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Helen)

Bess Kaye – Coriolanus, Avant Bard & Longacre Lea

Irina Tsikurishvili – Hamlet ...the rest is silence, Synetic Theater

Ryan Sellers & Mark A. Rhea – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre

Ryan Sellers – Off the Page, Arts on the Horizon

Jennifer Hopkins – The Nance, 1st Stage

Outstanding Musical Direction (Hayes)

Jon Kalbfleisch – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre

Lily Ling – NINE, The Kennedy Center

Ben Moss – Penelope, Signature Theatre

Myrna Conn – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Rob Morrison – Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, Signature Theatre

Outstanding Musical Direction (Helen)

Marika Countouris – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company

Ross Scott Rawlings – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Rachel Sandler – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater

Ross Scott Rawlings – The Addams Family, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Joe Walsh – The Nance, 1st Stage

Outstanding Costume Design (Hayes)

Erik Teague – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre

Dede Ayite & Nikiya Mathis – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Mika Eubanks – Metamorphoses, Folger Theatre

Paris Francesca – Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood, Imagination Stage

Moyenda Kulemeka – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design (Helen)

Rodrigo Muñoz – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), GALA Hispanic Theatre

Paris Francesca – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC

Tommy Malek – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater

Kendra Rai – The Nance, 1st Stage

Janine Sunday & Sarah King – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (Hayes)

Colin K. Bills – Covenant, Theater Alliance

Jai Morjaria – MACBETH, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mextly Couzin – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage

Cory Pattak – NINE, The Kennedy Center

Jen Schriever – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design (Helen)

Dylan Uremovich – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V

Brian S. Allard – Hamlet ...the rest is silence, Synetic Theater

Hailey LaRoe – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), GALA Hispanic Theatre

Alberto Segarra – The Nance, 1st Stage

Sage Green – The Woman In Black, The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Set Design (Hayes)

Beowulf Boritt – Avaaz, Olney Theatre Center

Gisela Estrada – Covenant, Theater Alliance

Sophia Tepermeister – Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood, Imagination Stage

Christopher & Justin Swader – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Natsu Onoda Power – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre

Outstanding Set Design (Helen)

Patti Kalil – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V

Matthew J. Keenan – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre

Johnny Weissgerber – The Moors, Faction of Fools Theatre Company

Jonathan Dahm Robertson – The Nance, 1st Stage

Matthew J. Keenan & Cindy Landrum Jacobs – Webster's Bitch, The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design (Hayes)

David Lamont Wilson – Covenant, Theater Alliance

Justin Ellington – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Christopher Shutt – MACBETH, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mikhail Fiksel – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage

Eric Norris – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design (Helen)

Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V

Dan Martin & Tony Angelini – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre

Jennifer O'Malley – Summertime, Solas Nua

Marcus Kyd – The Tragedie of Macbeth, Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Brandon Cook – The Woman In Black, The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Media/Projection Design (Hayes)

Stefania Bulbarella – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Nicholas Hussong – Next to Normal, Round House Theatre & Barrington Stage Company

Patrick W. Lord – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Kelly Colburn – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre

Hannah Wasileski – The Lehman Trilogy, Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Media/Projection Design (Helen)

Hailey LaRoe – A Bright Room Called Day, Nu Sass Productions & Pinky Swear Productions

Mark Costello – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V

Hailey LaRoe – Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, Adventure Theatre MTC

Luis Garcia – Laughs in Spanish, 1st Stage

Kelly Colburn – Postcards from Ihatov, 1st Stage

Hailey LaRoe – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC

Outstanding Performer, Non-Resident Production

Rachel Simone Webb – & Juliet, The Kennedy Center

John Rubinstein – Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, Olney Theatre Center

Julia Masli – ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Jamaal Fields-Green – MJ the Musical, The National Theatre

Josiah Benson & Bane Griffith – MJ the Musical, The National Theatre

Alizé Cruz – SIX, The National Theatre

Chani Maisonet – SIX, The National Theatre

Danielle Mendoza – SIX, The National Theatre

Gaby Albo – SIX, The National Theatre

Tasia Jungbauer – SIX, The National Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Hayes)

Sherri L. Edelen – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre

Tracy Lynn Olivera – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre

Caroline Aaron – Bye Bye Birdie, The Kennedy Center

Carolee Carmello – NINE, The Kennedy Center

Erin Weaver – Private Jones, Signature Theatre

Beanie Feldstein – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center

Kevin McHale – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center

Bonnie Milligan – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center

Nina White – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center

Denée Benton – tick, tick... BOOM!, The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Helen)

Leela Dawson – A Chorus Line, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Noah Mutterperl – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company

Nina-Sophia Pacheco – Desperate Measures, Constellation Theatre Company

Ben Clark – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Patrick Gover – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Jordyn Taylor – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC

Victoria Gómez – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC

Omar Said – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater

Shakil Azizi – The Drowsy Chaperone, Workhouse Arts Center

Emily Signor – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Hayes

Raven Lorraine – Covenant – Theater Alliance

Dani Stoller – Hester Street – Theater J

Awa Sal Secka – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jordan Rice – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Tiffany Renee Johnson – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ben Turner – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Dani Stoller – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J

Ethan J. Miller – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J

Renea S. Brown – Sojourners – Round House Theatre

Awa Sal Secka – Where the Mountain Meets the Sea – Signature Theatre

Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Helen

Kimberly Gilbert – Coriolanus – Avant Bard & Longacre Lea

DeJeanette Horne – Cracking Zeus – Spooky Action Theater

Lolita Marie – Cracking Zeus – Spooky Action Theater

Luz Nicolás – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre

Brigid Wallace Harper – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre

Ryan Sellers – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre

Rebecca Ballinger – The Moors – Faction of Fools Theatre Company

Michael Innocenti – The Nance – 1st Stage

Patrick Joy – The Nance – 1st Stage

Irene Hamilton – Webster's Bitch – The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Hayes

Michael Shayan – Avaaz – Olney Theatre Center

Renea S. Brown – Covenant – Theater Alliance

Indira Varma – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Ralph Fiennes – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jon Hudson Odom – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre

Renea S. Brown – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre

Julius Thomas III – Primary Trust – Signature Theatre

Jordan Bellow – The Comeuppance – Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company & The Wilma Theatre

Edward Gero – The Lehman Trilogy – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mark Nelson – The Lehman Trilogy – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Yao Dogbe – Topdog/Underdog – Round House Theatre

Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Helen

Devin Nikki Thomas – Is God Is – Constellation Theatre Company

Morgan Danielle Day – Is God Is – Constellation Theatre Company

DeJeanette Horne – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse

Shawn Sebastian Narr – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse

Tierra Burke – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse

Michael Russotto – The Nance – 1st Stage

Curtis McNeil – The Shawshank Redemption – NextStop Theatre

Lise Bruneau – The Tragedie of Macbeth – Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Noah Mutterperl – The Woman In Black – The Keegan Theatre

Kecia Deroly – Zora – The Essential Theatre

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Hayes

Autumn Angelettie – Covenant – Theater Alliance

Whitney White – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Simon Godwin – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Psalmayene 24 – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre

Hayley Finn – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J

Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Helen

Dylan Arredondo – Astro Boy and the God of Comics – Flying V

Adrián Alea – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre

Mark A. Rhea – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre

Deidra LaWan Starnes – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse

Nick Olcott – The Nance – 1st Stage

Josh Sticklin – The Woman In Black – The Keegan Theatre

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation

Sharyn Rothstein & Joel Waggoner – Hester Street – Theater J

Cristina Garcia – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre

Dahlak Brathwaite & Khiyon Hursey – Long Way Down – Olney Theatre Center

Natsu Onoda Power – Postcards from Ihatov – 1st Stage

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical

Matthew Libby – Data – Arena Stage

Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, & Christopher Dimond – Finn – The Kennedy Center

Miyoko Conley – Human Museum – Rorschach Theatre

Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson – Mexodus – Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage

Marshall Pailet – Private Jones – Signature Theatre

Outstanding Production - PLAY, Hayes

Avaaz – Olney Theatre Center

Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater

MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre

Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J

Outstanding Production - PLAY, Helen

Astro Boy and the God of Comics – Flying V

Hamlet ...the rest is silence – Synetic Theater

Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre

Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse

The Nance – 1st Stage

The Pliant Girls – Nu Sass Productions & Theatre Prometheus

Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Hayes

Bye Bye Birdie – The Kennedy Center

Mexodus – Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage

Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood – Imagination Stage

Private Jones – Signature Theatre

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Helen