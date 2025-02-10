Bonnie Milligan, Beanie Feldstein and More Nominated for 2025 Helen Hayes Awards

Theatre Washington has announced nominees for the 41st Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 19 at an event at The Anthem. The nominations are for productions in the Washington, DC, region in the 2024 calendar year.
Amy Austin, President & CEO of Theatre Washington, welcomed the audience and Washington, DC-area performers Dylan Arredondo, Kelli Blackwell, Deimoni Brewington, Nicole Halmos, Raghad Makhlouf, and Jordan Stocksdale joined her to announce the nominations. Austin said, “Each year, the Helen Hayes Awards offer our community a chance to reflect and be proud of our extraordinary work together. They also offer us an opportunity to tell the world that the work on stages in the Washington, DC region is some of the best you will find anywhere. The DC theatre industry is formidable and our collective contributions to art, to empathy, to understanding, and to our fellow humans are essential.”
Recognizing work from 165 eligible productions, nominations were announced in 41 categories and grouped in “Helen” or “Hayes” cohorts, depending on the number of Equity members involved in the production. Nominations are the result of 51 carefully vetted judges considering 2,188 individual pieces of work, such as design, direction, choreography, performances, writing, and more. Productions under consideration in 2024 included 57 musicals, 108 plays, and 37 world premieres.
Signature Theatre and The Kennedy Center saw the most nominations, with 25 and 24, respectively. The most nominated productions include: The Nance at 1st Stage (with 11), Private Jones at Signature Theatre (with 10), and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding at Arena Stage with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater (with 9).
Performer, producer, and activist Robert Hooks will receive the 2025 Helen Hayes Tribute. Hooks, a Washington, DC native, founded three significant Black theatre companies: New York’s Group Theatre Workshop and Negro Ensemble Company and the DC Black Repertory Company. He performed in many productions on Broadway, including original productions of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun, Jean Genet’s The Blacks, and Hallelujah, Baby! for which he earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He also originated the role of Clay in the off-Broadway premiere of Dutchman by Amiri Baraka at Cherry Lane Theatre and played the title role in Henry V for New York Shakespeare Festival [now The Public Theatre], produced by Joseph Papp. On screen, he starred as New York City Police Detective Jeff Ward in N.Y.P.D. from 1967-1969. He has earned an NAACP Image Award for Lifetime Achievement, an induction into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame, and a producing Emmy Award for his PBS special Voices of Our People. Hooks has also been a political force and a voice for Black artists in the civil rights movement for decades, working and meeting with icons such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and Yuri Kochiyama. In 1973, Hooks was invited to testify in front of the House Senate Committee regarding the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act.
Named for actor Helen Hayes – a Washington native and legendary First Lady of the American Theatre – the Helen Hayes Awards has honored excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington region for four decades.
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical (Hayes)
- Matthew Gardiner – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre
- Denis Jones – Bye Bye Birdie, The Kennedy Center
- Tony Thomas – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage
- Andy Blankenbuehler – NINE, The Kennedy Center
- Billy Bustamante – Soft Power, Signature Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Musical (Helen)
- Ahmad Maaty – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company
- Mark Minnick – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Valeria Cossu – Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return, GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Ashleigh King – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Mark Minnick – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Hayes)
- Ryan Phillips – Covenant, Theater Alliance
- Tony Thomas – Metamorphoses, Folger Theatre
- Tony Thomas – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre
- Ashleigh King – The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
- Casey Kaleba – Topdog/Underdog, Round House Theatre
Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Helen)
- Bess Kaye – Coriolanus, Avant Bard & Longacre Lea
- Irina Tsikurishvili – Hamlet ...the rest is silence, Synetic Theater
- Ryan Sellers & Mark A. Rhea – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre
- Ryan Sellers – Off the Page, Arts on the Horizon
- Jennifer Hopkins – The Nance, 1st Stage
Outstanding Musical Direction (Hayes)
- Jon Kalbfleisch – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre
- Lily Ling – NINE, The Kennedy Center
- Ben Moss – Penelope, Signature Theatre
- Myrna Conn – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
- Rob Morrison – Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, Signature Theatre
Outstanding Musical Direction (Helen)
- Marika Countouris – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company
- Ross Scott Rawlings – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Rachel Sandler – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater
- Ross Scott Rawlings – The Addams Family, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Joe Walsh – The Nance, 1st Stage
Outstanding Costume Design (Hayes)
- Erik Teague – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre
- Dede Ayite & Nikiya Mathis – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Mika Eubanks – Metamorphoses, Folger Theatre
- Paris Francesca – Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood, Imagination Stage
- Moyenda Kulemeka – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre
Outstanding Costume Design (Helen)
- Rodrigo Muñoz – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Paris Francesca – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Tommy Malek – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater
- Kendra Rai – The Nance, 1st Stage
- Janine Sunday & Sarah King – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design (Hayes)
- Colin K. Bills – Covenant, Theater Alliance
- Jai Morjaria – MACBETH, Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Mextly Couzin – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage
- Cory Pattak – NINE, The Kennedy Center
- Jen Schriever – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design (Helen)
- Dylan Uremovich – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V
- Brian S. Allard – Hamlet ...the rest is silence, Synetic Theater
- Hailey LaRoe – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Alberto Segarra – The Nance, 1st Stage
- Sage Green – The Woman In Black, The Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Set Design (Hayes)
- Beowulf Boritt – Avaaz, Olney Theatre Center
- Gisela Estrada – Covenant, Theater Alliance
- Sophia Tepermeister – Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood, Imagination Stage
- Christopher & Justin Swader – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
- Natsu Onoda Power – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre
Outstanding Set Design (Helen)
- Patti Kalil – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V
- Matthew J. Keenan – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre
- Johnny Weissgerber – The Moors, Faction of Fools Theatre Company
- Jonathan Dahm Robertson – The Nance, 1st Stage
- Matthew J. Keenan & Cindy Landrum Jacobs – Webster's Bitch, The Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design (Hayes)
- David Lamont Wilson – Covenant, Theater Alliance
- Justin Ellington – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Christopher Shutt – MACBETH, Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Mikhail Fiksel – Mexodus, Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage
- Eric Norris – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design (Helen)
- Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V
- Dan Martin & Tony Angelini – Noises Off, The Keegan Theatre
- Jennifer O'Malley – Summertime, Solas Nua
- Marcus Kyd – The Tragedie of Macbeth, Taffety Punk Theatre Company
- Brandon Cook – The Woman In Black, The Keegan Theatre
Outstanding Media/Projection Design (Hayes)
- Stefania Bulbarella – Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Nicholas Hussong – Next to Normal, Round House Theatre & Barrington Stage Company
- Patrick W. Lord – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
- Kelly Colburn – The Colored Museum, Studio Theatre
- Hannah Wasileski – The Lehman Trilogy, Shakespeare Theatre Company
Outstanding Media/Projection Design (Helen)
- Hailey LaRoe – A Bright Room Called Day, Nu Sass Productions & Pinky Swear Productions
- Mark Costello – Astro Boy and the God of Comics, Flying V
- Hailey LaRoe – Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Luis Garcia – Laughs in Spanish, 1st Stage
- Kelly Colburn – Postcards from Ihatov, 1st Stage
- Hailey LaRoe – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC
Outstanding Performer, Non-Resident Production
- Rachel Simone Webb – & Juliet, The Kennedy Center
- John Rubinstein – Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, Olney Theatre Center
- Julia Masli – ha ha ha ha ha ha ha, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
- Jamaal Fields-Green – MJ the Musical, The National Theatre
- Josiah Benson & Bane Griffith – MJ the Musical, The National Theatre
- Alizé Cruz – SIX, The National Theatre
- Chani Maisonet – SIX, The National Theatre
- Danielle Mendoza – SIX, The National Theatre
- Gaby Albo – SIX, The National Theatre
- Tasia Jungbauer – SIX, The National Theatre
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Hayes)
- Sherri L. Edelen – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre
- Tracy Lynn Olivera – A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Signature Theatre
- Caroline Aaron – Bye Bye Birdie, The Kennedy Center
- Carolee Carmello – NINE, The Kennedy Center
- Erin Weaver – Private Jones, Signature Theatre
- Beanie Feldstein – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center
- Kevin McHale – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center
- Bonnie Milligan – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center
- Nina White – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Kennedy Center
- Denée Benton – tick, tick... BOOM!, The Kennedy Center
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Helen)
- Leela Dawson – A Chorus Line, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Noah Mutterperl – American Psycho, Monumental Theatre Company
- Nina-Sophia Pacheco – Desperate Measures, Constellation Theatre Company
- Ben Clark – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Patrick Gover – Jersey Boys, Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Jordyn Taylor – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Victoria Gómez – She Persisted, Adventure Theatre MTC
- Omar Said – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Compass Rose Theater
- Shakil Azizi – The Drowsy Chaperone, Workhouse Arts Center
- Emily Signor – The Sound of Music, Toby's Dinner Theatre
Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Hayes
- Raven Lorraine – Covenant – Theater Alliance
- Dani Stoller – Hester Street – Theater J
- Awa Sal Secka – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Jordan Rice – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Tiffany Renee Johnson – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Ben Turner – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Dani Stoller – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J
- Ethan J. Miller – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J
- Renea S. Brown – Sojourners – Round House Theatre
- Awa Sal Secka – Where the Mountain Meets the Sea – Signature Theatre
Outstanding SUPPORTING Performer in a Play, Helen
- Kimberly Gilbert – Coriolanus – Avant Bard & Longacre Lea
- DeJeanette Horne – Cracking Zeus – Spooky Action Theater
- Lolita Marie – Cracking Zeus – Spooky Action Theater
- Luz Nicolás – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Brigid Wallace Harper – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre
- Ryan Sellers – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre
- Rebecca Ballinger – The Moors – Faction of Fools Theatre Company
- Michael Innocenti – The Nance – 1st Stage
- Patrick Joy – The Nance – 1st Stage
- Irene Hamilton – Webster's Bitch – The Keegan Theatre
Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Hayes
- Michael Shayan – Avaaz – Olney Theatre Center
- Renea S. Brown – Covenant – Theater Alliance
- Indira Varma – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Ralph Fiennes – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Jon Hudson Odom – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre
- Renea S. Brown – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre
- Julius Thomas III – Primary Trust – Signature Theatre
- Jordan Bellow – The Comeuppance – Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company & The Wilma Theatre
- Edward Gero – The Lehman Trilogy – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Mark Nelson – The Lehman Trilogy – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Yao Dogbe – Topdog/Underdog – Round House Theatre
Outstanding LEAD Performer in a Play, Helen
- Devin Nikki Thomas – Is God Is – Constellation Theatre Company
- Morgan Danielle Day – Is God Is – Constellation Theatre Company
- DeJeanette Horne – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse
- Shawn Sebastian Narr – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse
- Tierra Burke – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse
- Michael Russotto – The Nance – 1st Stage
- Curtis McNeil – The Shawshank Redemption – NextStop Theatre
- Lise Bruneau – The Tragedie of Macbeth – Taffety Punk Theatre Company
- Noah Mutterperl – The Woman In Black – The Keegan Theatre
- Kecia Deroly – Zora – The Essential Theatre
Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Hayes
- Autumn Angelettie – Covenant – Theater Alliance
- Whitney White – Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Simon Godwin – MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Psalmayene 24 – Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre
- Hayley Finn – Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J
Outstanding DIRECTOR of a Play, Helen
- Dylan Arredondo – Astro Boy and the God of Comics – Flying V
- Adrián Alea – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Mark A. Rhea – Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre
- Deidra LaWan Starnes – Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse
- Nick Olcott – The Nance – 1st Stage
- Josh Sticklin – The Woman In Black – The Keegan Theatre
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation
- Sharyn Rothstein & Joel Waggoner – Hester Street – Theater J
- Cristina Garcia – Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) – GALA Hispanic Theatre
- Dahlak Brathwaite & Khiyon Hursey – Long Way Down – Olney Theatre Center
- Natsu Onoda Power – Postcards from Ihatov – 1st Stage
Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical
- Matthew Libby – Data – Arena Stage
- Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, & Christopher Dimond – Finn – The Kennedy Center
- Miyoko Conley – Human Museum – Rorschach Theatre
- Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson – Mexodus – Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage
- Marshall Pailet – Private Jones – Signature Theatre
Outstanding Production - PLAY, Hayes
- Avaaz – Olney Theatre Center
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding – Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, & Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- MACBETH – Shakespeare Theatre Company
- Metamorphoses – Folger Theatre
- Prayer for the French Republic – Theater J
Outstanding Production - PLAY, Helen
- Astro Boy and the God of Comics – Flying V
- Hamlet ...the rest is silence – Synetic Theater
- Noises Off – The Keegan Theatre
- Sunset Baby – Anacostia Playhouse
- The Nance – 1st Stage
- The Pliant Girls – Nu Sass Productions & Theatre Prometheus
Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Hayes
- Bye Bye Birdie – The Kennedy Center
- Mexodus – Mosaic Theater Company & Baltimore Center Stage
- Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood – Imagination Stage
- Private Jones – Signature Theatre
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – The Kennedy Center
Outstanding Production - MUSICAL, Helen
- Jersey Boys – Toby's Dinner Theatre
- Junie B. Jones, The Musical – Adventure Theatre MTC
- Merrily We Roll Along – The Keegan Theatre
- She Persisted – Adventure Theatre MTC
- The Drowsy Chaperone – Workhouse Arts Center
- The Sound of Music – Toby's Dinner Theatre