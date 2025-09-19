Bobby Cannavale to Discuss Broadway's ART on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale is set to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the new revival of the award-winning play ART. Tune in to watch the performer on the show Tuesday, September 23, at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Cannavale is currently starring as Marc in the new production of Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play, alongside James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris. The show follows the trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues. ART officially opened on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

Bobby Cannavale is a Tony Award-nominated actor whose theatre credits include Medea (BAM), The Lifespan of a Fact, The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf**ker with the Hat (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony Award nomination), Hurlyburly, F-ing A.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas