Bob Dylan Shares That GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Made Him Cry
Bob Dylan recently chatted with The New York Times about his new song releases, including "Murder Most Foul," about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and "I Contain Multitudes."
Later in the interview, Dylan was asked about Girl from the North Country, the Broadway musical that features his songs.
"I've seen it and it affected me," Dylan said. "I saw it as an anonymous spectator, not as someone who had anything to do with it. I just let it happen."
Dylan said that the show even made him emotional.
"The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why," he said. "When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."
He goes on to say, "Too bad Broadway shut down because I wanted to see it again."
Read the full interview on The New York Times.
Girl From The North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
