BoHyung, Min & Kevin Woo Join Broadway's KPOP - Complete Cast Announced!

The complete cast has been announced for Broadway's KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, which will perform at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Joining the previously announced Luna, in the starring role of MwE, the cast will feature: Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

In addition to Luna, a K-pop idol, other cast members from the K-pop world include BoHyung (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min (formerly of Miss A), and Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS). Apart from their group activities they have each launched successful solo careers and are actively releasing new music.

Broadway audiences have recently seen Eddy Lee as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton and Zachary Noah Piser as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen.

KPOP has the distinction of being the first musical on Broadway celebrating Korean culture, in addition to 19 members of the company making their Broadway debuts.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.