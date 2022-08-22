Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical
BoHyung, Min & Kevin Woo Join Broadway's KPOP - Complete Cast Announced!

BoHyung, Min & Kevin Woo Join Broadway's KPOP - Complete Cast Announced!

Rehearsals for the show have officially begun. KPOP will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, 2022, with an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Aug. 22, 2022  

The complete cast has been announced for Broadway's KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, which will perform at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Joining the previously announced Luna, in the starring role of MwE, the cast will feature: Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

In addition to Luna, a K-pop idol, other cast members from the K-pop world include BoHyung (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min (formerly of Miss A), and Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS). Apart from their group activities they have each launched successful solo careers and are actively releasing new music.

Broadway audiences have recently seen Eddy Lee as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton and Zachary Noah Piser as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen.

KPOP has the distinction of being the first musical on Broadway celebrating Korean culture, in addition to 19 members of the company making their Broadway debuts.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


The Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal TromboneThe Cleveland Orchestra And Music Director Franz Welser-Möst Appoint Brian Wendel As Principal Trombone
August 22, 2022

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra have appointed Brian Wendel as principal trombone beginning August 22. He will hold the Gilbert W. and Louise I. Humphrey Chair.
CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings Big Top Fun To New Jersey, Long Island & NYC This FallCIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings Big Top Fun To New Jersey, Long Island & NYC This Fall
August 22, 2022

Circus Vazquez (www.circusvazquez.com), one of the premier and longest-running circuses in the United States, will bring its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to five locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City this fall.
Company Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership ProjectCompany Of Angels And Black Boyle Heights Announce A New Partnership Project
August 22, 2022

Company of Angels, LA's oldest non-profit theater company and Black Boyle Heights have launched their multi-year partnership to bring the stories of Black Boyle Heights residents to the stage. Company of Angels and Black Boyle Heights will develop and present for the stage an original play that highlights African Americans from Boyle Heights through shared stories, visuals, and history.
Applications for Centenary Theatre Company's Young Performers Workshop Being Accepted Through September 9Applications for Centenary Theatre Company's Young Performers Workshop Being Accepted Through September 9
August 22, 2022

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Fall Session of Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop is September 9 and the program will run from September 10 through December 18.
Porchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENTPorchlight Announces Cast And Creative Team For RENT
August 22, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre presents the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., October 29 - November 27.