Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents Virtual Faculty Concert Series

Events will take place on October 9, 23, and 30, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the Faculty Concert Series as part of the School's Community Music Events on October 9, 23, and 30, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. The concerts, free and open to the public, feature themes of South American Sounds on October 9, Music With A Voice on October 23, and Musical Imageries on October 30.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/events/. Bloomingdale believes in cultivating a sense of unification and equality in our community by providing the community with access to music. "Our October Faculty Concert Series is a wonderful chance to bring our community together for evenings of beautiful concerts by our outstanding Bloomingdale faculty of various musical backgrounds," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "We hope that our students and parents alike enjoy and appreciate the musical talents of their mentors."

Performances

South American Sounds

October 9 at 7pm

The Music of Djavan: Crossing the Lines of Culture and Category

The music of Brazilian singer/songwriter Djavan fuses bossa nova, samba and northeastern folklore with jazz, pop and rock-a mix which has brought him global recognition as one of the country's most important and innovative living artists. Voice faculty member Jocelyn Medina presents an intimate glimpse into Djavan's musical legacy with a program that will leave listeners dancing and singing along, as is characteristic of the iconic composers live performances. She'll be joined by jazz and Brazilian music specialist Bill Kopper on guitar.

Music With A Voice

October 23 at 7pm

The second concert highlights the melodic element of music. Piano faculty member Nuno Marques performs Beethoven's lyrical Piano Sonata Op. 110 whose first movement is marked espressivo cantabile molto which translates "in a singing style, very expressively". Voice faculty member Rachel Querreveld performs her own original songs with such titles as Just Say the Word and Can You Keep a Secret.

Concert 1:

Just Say The Word

A concert of original songs written and performed by Rachel Querreveld.

Performers: Rachel Querreveld, voice

Program:

Just Say The Word

I'm Bored

Hide and Seek

Can You Keep A Secret

Concert 2:

Beethoven op.110

Nuno Marques performs Beethoven's Sonata op.110

Performers: Nuno Marques, piano

Program:

Beethoven, Sonata no.31 in Ab op. 110

Moderato cantabile molto espressivo

Allegro molto

Adagio, ma non troppo - Fug : Allegro, ma non troppo

Musical Imageries

October 30 at 7pm

This concert features the combination of violin and piano in repertoire from around the world. Piano faculty member Mina Kusomoto and guest Everhard Paredes will perform transcriptions of such composers as Chopin, Rameau and Liszt. Resident Teaching Artists Naho Parrini and Marc Peloquin will present William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano, a work that was inspired by three sculptures including Richmond Barthe's African Dancer and Sargent Johnson's Mother and Child.

Concert 1: The Art of Transcription

BSM piano faculty, Mina Kusumoto will present the master works of transcription - arrangement pieces of a music for different instrument. Enjoy an exploration of how piano and violin exchange their sound and create new sound of the original piece.

Performers: Mina Kusumoto, piano; Everhard Paredes, Violin

Program:

Sarabande: Rameau-Godowsky

Prelude and Allegro: Fritz Kreisler

Nocturne in C- Sharp Minor: Chopin-Milstein

Grandes Etude de Paganini No.3, "La Campanella": Franz Liszt

Night Club 1960: Piazzolla-Varelas

Concert 2: Ned Rorem's Violin Sonata

Naho Parrini and Marc Peloquin will present Ned Rorem's rarely performed Violin Sonata composed in 1949.

Performers: Marc Peloquin, piano; Naho Parrini, violin

Program:

Violin Sonata (1949) Ned Rorem (b. 1923)

A Starting Dance: Molto allegro Waltz: Languid A Funeral: Lento A Final Dance: Allegro vivace

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/

