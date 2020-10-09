Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents Virtual Faculty Concert Series
Events will take place on October 9, 23, and 30, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom.
Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the Faculty Concert Series as part of the School's Community Music Events on October 9, 23, and 30, 2020 at 7pm via Zoom. The concerts, free and open to the public, feature themes of South American Sounds on October 9, Music With A Voice on October 23, and Musical Imageries on October 30.
For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/events/. Bloomingdale believes in cultivating a sense of unification and equality in our community by providing the community with access to music. "Our October Faculty Concert Series is a wonderful chance to bring our community together for evenings of beautiful concerts by our outstanding Bloomingdale faculty of various musical backgrounds," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "We hope that our students and parents alike enjoy and appreciate the musical talents of their mentors."
Performances
South American Sounds
October 9 at 7pm
The Music of Djavan: Crossing the Lines of Culture and Category
The music of Brazilian singer/songwriter Djavan fuses bossa nova, samba and northeastern folklore with jazz, pop and rock-a mix which has brought him global recognition as one of the country's most important and innovative living artists. Voice faculty member Jocelyn Medina presents an intimate glimpse into Djavan's musical legacy with a program that will leave listeners dancing and singing along, as is characteristic of the iconic composers live performances. She'll be joined by jazz and Brazilian music specialist Bill Kopper on guitar.
Music With A Voice
October 23 at 7pm
The second concert highlights the melodic element of music. Piano faculty member Nuno Marques performs Beethoven's lyrical Piano Sonata Op. 110 whose first movement is marked espressivo cantabile molto which translates "in a singing style, very expressively". Voice faculty member Rachel Querreveld performs her own original songs with such titles as Just Say the Word and Can You Keep a Secret.
Concert 1:
Just Say The Word
A concert of original songs written and performed by Rachel Querreveld.
Performers: Rachel Querreveld, voice
Program:
Just Say The Word
I'm Bored
Hide and Seek
Can You Keep A Secret
Concert 2:
Beethoven op.110
Nuno Marques performs Beethoven's Sonata op.110
Performers: Nuno Marques, piano
Program:
Beethoven, Sonata no.31 in Ab op. 110
Moderato cantabile molto espressivo
Allegro molto
Adagio, ma non troppo - Fug : Allegro, ma non troppo
Musical Imageries
October 30 at 7pm
This concert features the combination of violin and piano in repertoire from around the world. Piano faculty member Mina Kusomoto and guest Everhard Paredes will perform transcriptions of such composers as Chopin, Rameau and Liszt. Resident Teaching Artists Naho Parrini and Marc Peloquin will present William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano, a work that was inspired by three sculptures including Richmond Barthe's African Dancer and Sargent Johnson's Mother and Child.
Concert 1: The Art of Transcription
BSM piano faculty, Mina Kusumoto will present the master works of transcription - arrangement pieces of a music for different instrument. Enjoy an exploration of how piano and violin exchange their sound and create new sound of the original piece.
Performers: Mina Kusumoto, piano; Everhard Paredes, Violin
Program:
Sarabande: Rameau-Godowsky
Prelude and Allegro: Fritz Kreisler
Nocturne in C- Sharp Minor: Chopin-Milstein
Grandes Etude de Paganini No.3, "La Campanella": Franz Liszt
Night Club 1960: Piazzolla-Varelas
Concert 2: Ned Rorem's Violin Sonata
Naho Parrini and Marc Peloquin will present Ned Rorem's rarely performed Violin Sonata composed in 1949.
Performers: Marc Peloquin, piano; Naho Parrini, violin
Program:
Violin Sonata (1949) Ned Rorem (b. 1923)
-
A Starting Dance: Molto allegro
-
Waltz: Languid
-
A Funeral: Lento
-
A Final Dance: Allegro vivace
Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/
