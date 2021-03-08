Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces JESSIE AND BO PEEP'S CARNIVAL QUEST: THE BIG TOY RESCUE

Bloomingdale School of Music announces the first Virtual Spring #JustForFun event, Jessie and Bo Peep's Carnival Quest: The Big Toy Rescue on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6pm EST. The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for other guests. All are invited to join. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justforfun-jessie-and-bo-peeps-carnival-quest-the-big-toy-rescue-tickets-143171099613?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch. Attendees who opt to donate will also receive free entry to the Virtual Spring Benefit on April 13!

They're breaking out of the Toy Chest and sneaking into the Carnival! Bo Peep and Jessie are on a quest to release all the toys and help them find new families. They will need help to win each of the carnival games, conquer musical challenges, and join in Disney sing-alongs on the way to victory. Are you up for the challenge?

Additional upcoming BSM Virtual Spring #JustForFun events include:

Trivia Night: Music of the World

April 22, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Pack your bag, grab your passport, and prepare to embark on an international music-themed trivia event covering topics such as world music, pop culture, and more! Prizes will be awarded for the top three trivia buffsas well as a special Best Dressed prize for the best location-themed costume.

The Witches of Oz: One Short Day in New York City

May 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Grab your broomsticks and get ready to Defy Gravity! Glinda and Elphaba have arrived in New York City and they need your help to navigate through the city's most famous landmarks, perform musical spells, and join in some wicked fun singalongs. This ode to Musical Theater and the city that never sleeps will fill the Broadway-sized hole in your heart and make for a fun night for the whole family!

Virtual Paint Night

June 17, 2021 | 6:00 PM

Connect with your inner Bob Ross and join us for a virtual paint night for the whole family. Our creative host will walk participants step by step through how to recreate their painting of the evening while infusing laughs and music along the way. This class is beginner-friendly; so no experience necessary!

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.