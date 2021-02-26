BlackLight Community Masterclass Season Kicks Off With BRAND YOURSELF With Terry Mera

Terry wants to help you get to know yourself, your brand, and how you can navigate your career. She gives upfront and honest advice on how to win everyday. A follow-up to the first branding class. Terry walks you through self-branding between your career and your side jobs as an artist.

In taking this course, you will walk away with:

A new/better website

Updated and current LinkedIn

Consistent theme within Social Media

Updated and current resume(s)

This course runs Wednesday March 3rd, 2021 then every other Wednesday after.

The link to Register for her class: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brand-yourself-with-terry-mera-tickets-142032496019

If you're a person of color in the arts, you can get a discount code for being a member. Become a BlackLight Community Member HERE https://blacklight-community.mn.co/

The Payment Plan option is available! Email blacklightcommunity1@gmail.com inquiring about payment plans

BlackLight Community is a place where we empower people of color in the arts through life, performance, and well-being. BlackLight was started because there was a lack of knowledge received in predominantly white universities. BlackLight Community standards on selecting instructors are based on skill, experience, and values that match BlackLight's mission. The classes are made to aid minorities in the arts and help them find their path in an industry that was not paved for them. Experiencing the disconnect from professors firsthand on how to effectively teach artists of color allowed them to take initiative to create a safe space for students. The lack of care taken to the student's education within the context of racial matters or moments in the script required diving into oppressive content brought a lot of issues to light, thus BlackLight was born. Visit blacklightcommunity.com for more info