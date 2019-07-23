Black Woodstock 50th Anniversary Celebration Presents A Conversation On Arts And Activism

The Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 is the most popular music festival you may have never heard of. Performers including Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson and more came together in celebration of Black music, culture and pride. The free concerts, six in total, took place in Marcus Garvey Park with more than 100,000 people attending.

As part of the 50th anniversary of this epic cultural experience, Harlem Stage brings together notable social activist and MC Talib Kweli, acclaimed musician Igmar Thomas (Leader of the Revive Big Band, Lauryn Hill), Grammy Award Winning Trumpeter and Vocalist Keyon Harrold (Common, Jay-Z), legendary percussionist Juma Sultan (Jimi Hendrix's former percussionist), and others for a very unique dialogue about art and activism.

Join Harlem Stage as these artists share how they began their journeys, how they measure success, what they are hoping for most with their work, and their impact in the worlds of art, music, social justice, and activism.



Get your tickets for the August 15 panel discussion and you'll be automatically entered to win 2 reserved seats for the The 50th Year Anniversary of the Harlem Cultural Festival (aka Black Woodstock), curated and produced by Neal Ludevig, where these artists and more will perform, on August 17 in Marcus Garvey Park (the location of the original 1969 concert).

The anniversary event, co-hosted by MC Talib Kweli and musically directed by Igmar Thomas, will feature an array of special guests and include tributes to the original performing artists of the Harlem Cultural Festival honoring its history of activism.





