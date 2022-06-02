Billy Porter & Luke Evans to Star in OUR SON Custody Battle Film

Billy Porter and Luke Evans will play a divorced couple fighting for custody of their son in Bill Oliver's new film, Our Son.

Variety reports that Oliver will direct the film, featuring a script that he co-wrote with Peter Nickowitz. Fernando Loureiro and Guilherme Coelho will produce the new film through their company, Tigress, with additional casting and a distrubtor to be announced.

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.

His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix. Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig. His other film credits include Noel, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Intern, Anastasia, and Twisted.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

His Off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America (Signature Theater), Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (The New York Shakespeare Festival), Birdie Blue (Second Stage), Angels in America (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Going Native (The Long Wharf), Jelly's Last Jam (Alliance), Topdog/Underdog (City Theatre), King Lear (Exit, Pursued By A Bear), Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World (original cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line, and Chicago.

Porter recently adapted and directed The Life at Encores! City Center. He will be making his film directorial debut with Anything's Possible, set to be released this July on Prime Video.

Evans has always had incredibly strong vocal ability beginning his illustrious career on the stage, performing in many of London's West End productions such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf before making his film breakthrough in the Clash of the Titans 2010 remake.

Evans has continued to take the film world by storm appearing in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers and many more. In 2017 the entire world got to witness Luke's vocal capabilities in Disney's highly successful, live-action adaptation of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Luke starred as the villain 'Gaston' alongside Emma Watson's 'Belle'.