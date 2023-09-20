Big Apple Circus Joins Circus-Theater Roncalli on A JOURNEY TO THE RAINBOW This Winter

The show will run for 8-weeks only from November 8th through January 1st under the Big Top at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park. 

By: Sep. 20, 2023

The Big Apple Circus has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Europe’s beloved, and Andy Warhol-approved, Circus-Theater Roncalli for its upcoming 2023 season. This all-new show, “Journey to the Rainbow,” will transport the audience to a dreamlike wonderland as it blends the best of New York City’s hometown circus with the romance and magic of today’s European circus tradition. It will mark the long-awaited U.S. premiere of Circus-Theater Roncalli, which is revered as one of the most beautiful circuses in the world. The company has amazed more than 45 million spectators since its inception in the mid-1970s with its contemporary but nostalgic take on the one-ring circus experience.

“Journey to the Rainbow '' will run for 8-weeks only from November 8th through January 1st under the Big Top at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park. General on-sale begins Tuesday, September 26th at 10AM ET with tickets available at Click Here.

Bernhard Paul, the founder and owner of Circus-Theater Roncalli, and Patrick Philadelphia, a long-time executive at Circus-Theater Roncalli, will helm this dazzling and dream-like production created specifically for the Big Apple Circus. 34 talented artists from different parts of the world will present their spectacular circus performances in costumes specially designed for the show. It will also feature a live orchestra of eight musicians who will interact with the audience throughout the show and play an original score composed by Georg Pommer, Circus-Theater Roncalli’s longtime Music Director. 

Beyond the circus ring, audiences will enjoy an immersive feast for the senses that includes ambient circus acts, mouth-watering midway culinary classics, and a menagerie of confections topped off with a dollop of the Big Top’s signature delights.

“We made a promise in 2021 to bring back the Big Apple Circus bigger and better than ever, and improve upon it each year thereafter,” said Nik Wallenda, producer and former headliner of the Big Apple Circus, and relative of the renowned daredevil circus family, The Flying Wallendas. “As a circus performer for decades, I can ensure that this first-ever collaboration between Big Apple Circus and Circus-Theater Roncalli will be our most spectacular production yet, filled with classic circus charm and otherworldly theatrics.”

“Ever since Andy Warhol told me that he wanted to bring the Circus-Theater Roncalli to America, this idea has always been in the back of my mind,” said Circus-Theater Roncalli founder and owner, Bernhard Paul. “Warhol said at the time that this was the kind of circus that New Yorkers would love. We are now very excited to realize our dream and create a magical production that tells the story of our founding and celebrates the joy and wonder of classic circus.”

This season the Big Apple Circus will continue with its legacy community program, Circus For All, by donating over 5,000 tickets to local non-profits and community based organizations to offer the circus experience to hundreds of children and families at no cost. The BAC also provides daytime programming for local schools at an accessible price point.

 




