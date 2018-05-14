Bid Now to Win A VIP Trip to BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!

May. 14, 2018  

Enjoy 2 house seats at the Tony-award winning Broadway show Beautiful as well as a backstage meet and greet after the show, led by Tony-award winning producer, Ken Fakler, of Fakston Productions.

Before She Was Carole King, Superstar-She Was Carol Klein, Teenage Songwriter. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than Beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Donated by: Estelle Erasmus

Estimated Value: $2,000.00

Dates

  • Experience expires on May 24, 2019.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Meet & greet with specific cast members is not guaranteed.

Lot #1520308


