Bianca Marroquin and Natasha Yvette Williams Will Return to CHICAGO on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago on Broadway will welcome back Bianca Marroquín in the role of “Roxie Hart” and Tony nominee Natasha Yvette Williams in the role of “Matron Mama Morton." Both will return beginning Monday, April 8 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart & Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt. She first performed the role of Roxie in 2002 in Mexico City’s Spanish-language production. Soon thereafter she was invited to join the Broadway company where she made history becoming the first Mexican woman in a leading role on Broadway! For Broadway’s return in 2021, she made her debut in the role of Velma Kelly, joining a short list of legendary women who have both played Roxie and Velma in the show – including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth and Ruthie Henshall.

A veteran of the Broadway company of Chicago, Natasha Yvette Williams returns to the role of Matron “Mama” Morton after receiving a Grammy Award and Tony Award nomination for her performance as Sweet Sue in Some Like it Hot last season. She’s also been seen on Broadway in Chicken & Biscuits, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, A Night with Janis Joplin, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and The Color Purple.

About BIANCA MARROQUÍN

Bianca Marroquín started her artistic career in Mexico City in productions of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues and Chicago. In 2002, Bianca made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart and later kicked off Chicago’s third national tour, winning a Helen Hayes Award. Other Broadway credits: Daniela in In the Heights; Carmen in The Pajama Game. Her regional work includes And the World Goes Round at Barrington Stage Company (woman #3) and Bye Bye Birdie at North Shore Music Theatre (Rose Alvarez, IRNE Award for Best Actress in a musical). Other credits include Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music (Mexico City), Anita in West Side Story(Carnegie Hall) and Mary in Disney’s Mary Poppins (Mexico City). TV: Chita Rivera in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Film: Half Brothers. You can catch her in Apple TV’s series, “Acapulco”.

About NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS

NaTasha Yvette Williams has just finished starring as Sweet Sue in Broadway’s Some Like it Hot! There she received a 2023 Tony nomination and 2024 Grammy Nomination for her role as Sweet Sue. Other Broadway credits include: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess (Mariah), The Color Purple (Sofia). Selected TV/Film Credits: “Run the World” (Aunt Grace) “Partner Track” (Antonella) “Harlem” (Rebecca), “FBI” (Mrs. Adamu), “New Amsterdam” (Esther), “The Good Fight”. And “The Godfather of Harlem (Pearl)You can catch her in the historical thriller “Alice” (Ruth) and the Disney+ movie “Better Nate Than Never” (Principal) Follow Insta @Natashayvettewillliams. Proud Black Theatre United and Actor’s Equity Member. Proud Mama of Nile and Mackenzie and loving wife to Gregory!!

About CHICAGO

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Hayley Swindal as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Angel Reda, Mikayla Renfrow, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Colt Adam Weiss.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.