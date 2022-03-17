(Beyond) Doomsday Scrolling Benefit To Raise Funds For Ukrainian Refugees

AnomalousCo, an international transdisciplinary theatre collective based in New York City, is planning an urgent evening of solidarity with Ukraine and its refugees in New York. All proceeds from the benefit will go towards refugee assistance.

The benefit will be held at The Center at West Park, a sanctuary space with high vaulted ceilings, majestic Romanesque revival architecture, and space for up to 400 guests. The performance combines excerpts from anti-war drama, communiqués from individuals impacted by the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine, newsflashes, and live music. The event culminates in audience engagement: journalist-led discussion, art and activism.

This artistic action aims to raise awareness of the complex issues in play, from the horrific situation of Ukrainians in the war zone, to the violent suppression of Russian anti-war activists, to the global implications of this conflict.

"Individually, we might not be able to stop the war, but we can engage as humanitarians," said Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva, co-Artistic Director of AnomalousCo. "Theatre can hold a space in which to gather, speak out, bear witness, and promote individual and collective action."

AnomalousCo and their core performance team have put out a worldwide call to actors, musicians, and journalists with first hand knowledge of what's happening on the ground in the Ukraine-Russia war zones and refugee spaces.

Contributions will include music performed by Ukrainian Village Voices, and a piece created long-distance by actor Zhenya Timokhin who has been trapped in Kharkiv since the start of the invasion. Actor Piotr Siwek, who has traveled from Warsaw where he has been engaged daily in refugee relief, will share a special performance. And Ukrainian journalist Alexandra Marchenko will stream into the panel discussion led by international experts on the confliict.

The event welcomes all Ukrainian friends, colleagues, and allies to commune and participate in solidarity.

Proceeds of the event will be distributed equally among participating organizations dedicated to raising awareness and providing medical and humanitarian aid as well as resources such as food, and shelter to the Ukrainian people.

We will divide all proceeds equally among these 3 organizations:

There will be an opportunity during the event to donate directly to support people of color, journalists, children, pets and others impacted by the war.

Event Program: The Performance combines excerpts from anti-war drama; letters, communiques, poetry, and literature by people from Ukraine and bordering nations; newsflashes, and live music. This is followed by a Panel Discussion with the audience on the current situation, led by journalists and academics with expertise on the war. The evening culminates in Concrete Actions including volunteer or donation-based activism, traditional Ukrainian arts, letter writing, and collective art making.

Proof of Covid vaccination required. Masks required at all times.