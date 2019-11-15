Betty Buckley to Join Jason Robert Brown in His SubCulture Residency Series
SubCulture, the performing arts venue in
downtown Manhattan, is pleased to announce Jason Robert Brown's special guest for his artist-in-residence concerts on November 23rd, 24th and 25th: Tony Award-winning actress/singer BETTY BUCKLEY (Cats, Sunset Boulevard).
"There are singers, and there is Betty Buckley. There are actors, and there is Betty Buckley. There are legends, and there is Betty Buckley," said Mr. Brown. "Betty and I have been circling each other for twenty years, looking for the right opportunity to collaborate, and I can't believe it's finally here. The greatest joy of this residency has been the opportunity to make music with artists who I have long admired, and Betty is at the top of that list. I've written a brand-new song for Betty to premiere, and we're going to explore a lot of other great stuff from my catalog (and a couple of other crazy surprises). It'll be me, Betty, a group of amazing string players, and three glorious nights at the best music venue in New York."
"I am so thrilled to be a part of Jason Robert Brown's monthly residency at SubCulture!" said Ms. Buckley. "I have been his fan for so many years, now, and have recorded his songs on several of my albums. I was delighted when he called in September, right after I finished my year in the Hello, Dolly! National Tour inviting me to do this. Learning some new songs of Jason's and bringing back some of my faves of his. I can't wait!"
SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown, the Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, is currently in its fifth year. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.
Jason Robert Brown with Betty Buckley
Saturday, November 23rd
Sunday, November 24th
Monday, November 25th
Doors at 7pm :: Show at 8:00pm
SubCulture
45 Bleecker Street
Tickets: $50
Tickets for this performance are currently on sale to the general public and can be
purchased at subculturenewyork.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
