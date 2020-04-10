Bette Midler & Sarah Silverman Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit

Bette Midler and Sarah Silverman have joined the "Saturday Night Seder," a virtual Passover Seder streaming on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com on Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM EST, to benefit COVID-19 first responders.

In helping to tell the story of Passover through song, comedy, sketches and more in this unique retelling of the story of the Exodus, Midler and Silverman join an impressive group of singers, actors, comedians, religious leaders and more that includes: Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D'Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard and Rabbi David Wolpe.

While it will be free for everyone to watch, this virtual Seder will raise funds for the CDC Foundation's virus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund, by encouraging viewers to donate while they watch.

Hosted by Jason Alexander, those watching will be treated to a special version of the Four Questions from Idina Menzel and Finn Wolfhard, a rousing rendition of "Go Down Moses," by Billy Porter, and much, much more.

Rooted in tradition, but dynamically rendered and reinvented by StoryCourse, in association with Reboot, Erich Bergen, Rachel Sussman, and Rebecca Halperin, this Passover Seder begins at 8 PM EST and will be streamed on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and Tasty's YouTube.

"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," said head writer Alex Edelman, "we're thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring - and fighting - an actual plague."

