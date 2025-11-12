Betsy Wolfe, Ephraim Sykes, Derek Klena, And Emily Skinner To Headline CHRISTMAS TIME IN THE CITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony nominees Betsy Wolfe, Ephraim Sykes, Derek Klena, and Emily Skinner will headline the third annual Christmas Time in the City concert on December 11 at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle.

They are joined by Tally Sessions, Christian Mark Gibbs, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Natalie Toro, Sally Wilfert, and Anna Zavelson for a night of Broadway-style holiday arrangements performed with a 25-piece orchestra and a 70-voice cross-borough community chorus.

Produced by Executive Producer and Music Supervisor Joey Chancey, the concert reunites the creative team of Chancey, Creative Producer Hannah Oren, and Director Jack Cummings III. Scenic design is by Taylor Friel, lighting design by Nick Solyom, sound design by Angela Baughman, and orchestrations by Adam Jones. Producers Fr. Eric Andrews, C.S.P., and Kathy Zirnhelt also return to the team.

Chancey noted that the annual gathering continues to grow into a New York holiday tradition, bringing Broadway performers and local communities together through newly arranged symphonic and acoustic interpretations of classic Christmas music.

Christmas Time in the City takes place Thursday, December 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $59 and are available online. St. Paul the Apostle is located at 405 West 59th Street and accessible via the A, C, B, D, and 1 trains at 59th Street–Columbus Circle.