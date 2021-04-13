Beth Leavel, Alexandra Billings, Sarah Stiles, Ana Gasteyer and More Join THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Benefit

Sometimes One Musical Star Just Isn't Enough! The York Theatre Company has added more of Broadway's best to the All-Singing, All-Talking, All-Virtual special benefit presentation of the Off-Broadway hit THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...and More!.

With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell, this special presentation is directed by Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora, with music direction and arrangements by Deniz Cordell and associate music director Annie Pasqua. Original director Pamela Hunt is serving as artistic supervisor. This event will raise funds to help The York recover and rebuild after devastating damage from a water main break on January 4, 2021.

Joining the all-star roster of cast members are Alexandra Billings, Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, Ana Gasteyer, Beth Leavel, Lauren Molina, and Sarah Stiles. They join the previously announced Christy Altomare, Colleen Ballinger, Betty Buckley, André De Shields, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Kelvin Moon Loh, Patti LuPone, Lesli Margherita, Andrea McArdle, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Michael West, and Lillias White.

Joining the star-studded evening of special appearances are Iain Armitage, Joel Grey, Perez Hilton, Megan Hilty, Amanda Lopez, Darlene Love, Julianne Moore, Jinks Monsoon, Bernadette Peters, Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Brooke Shields, Renée Taylor, John Tartaglia, Ben Vereen, and writers Gerard Alessandrini, Sara Bareilles, Debra Barsha, Nell Benjamin, Douglas J. Cohen, Gretchen Cryer, Nancy Ford, Amanda Green, Sheldon Harnick, Erik Haagensen, Joe Iconis, Tom Jones, Peter Kellogg, Richard Maltby, Jr., Alan Menken, Laurence O'Keefe, Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman, David Shire, Charles Strouse, Stephen Temperley, John Weidman, David Yazbek, and Maury Yeston. They join previously announced special guests Matthew Broderick, Lewis Black, Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Krakowski, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Mandy Patinkin, Martha Plimpton, and Mercedes Ruehl. The evening will also include remarks from Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

After a Lexington Avenue water main break in early January caused a massive flood in their space, The York Theatre Company has been forced to temporarily relocate for the first time in nearly 30 years while their home undergoes major remediation. The York is spread among various storage facilities across the tri-state area, and their plight caught the attention of producing trio Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, and Tim Guinee, who had recently stepped in to raise funds to save the West Bank Cafe and Birdland Jazz Club. The trio wanted to help and, donating their time, have taken on The York as their next project.

Rockwell and Bogart's The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) was chosen by Tom and Michael as the perfect show for this event. A loving parody and homage to Broadway's Golden Age, it is made up of five hilarious mini-musicals telling the same story in the style of legendary musical theatre writers: Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), which The York helped develop and create, received its Off-Broadway premiere there in 2003 where it enjoyed an extended run. Melanie Herman and The York transferred it to New World Stages in 2005 for a 500-performance commercial run. The original cast album is on JAY Records.

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!)...AND MORE! premieres on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 at 7:00PM and will be available to view on demand through April 21, 2021. Free stream at www.YorkTheatre.org. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib. This event is presented through The Theatre Authority, Inc.

The York recently announced that an anonymous donor will match ALL donations up $50,000 as part of its "Rebuild The York" campaign that leads up to the Gala Benefit performance of THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS on April 18. The $50,000 gift is from a longtime supporter of The York who hopes to encourage patrons to continue the outpouring of support for the award-winning theater following the extreme flood damage to its home at Saint Peter's Church on January 4. Donations may be made by visiting the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib to help meet the challenge to match the $50,000 gift.

The York can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/yorktheatre.

To help with the recovery, please visit the GoFundMe link at gf.me/u/znnvib.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.