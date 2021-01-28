Besame Cosmetics Launches a Collection Inspired by MARY POPPINS

Besame Cosmetics has launched a new collection inspired by the magic of Disney's Mary Poppins.

From artwork inspired by the film to a recreation of Mary's compact, these collectible cosmetics immerse you in the world of 17 Cherry Tree Lane.

The set includes:

Practically Perfect Powder: Based on the design of Mary Poppins' compact in the film, this translucent powder sets makeup and reduces shine. The plastic compact is adorned with Mary's signature floral design and comes with puff for easy touch-ups throughout the day.

Poppins Red Lipstick: This highly pigmented lipstick is based on the lip color used in the film, a rich red encased in Mary's signature floral design will look lovely for any occasion.

Mary's Cream Rouge: This lip and cheek tint is a color that matches Mary's lipstick! It comes in a custom tin with Mary's beautiful floral pattern. This is a pink rouge with a hint of coral, high pigment with a creamy texture.

The lipstick can also be bought separately but with every complete set, you get a free Mary Poppins tote with artwork based on the film!

The lipstick is $25, and the full set is $68.

Additionally, the company has released a Mrs. Banks set, which includes the following:

Mrs. Banks Lipstick: This creamy, super pigmented lipstick is in a light peachy hue, inspired by Mrs. Banks lip color in Mary Poppins. It comes in a collectible tube with colors that match her blue and yellow dress!

Nail Polish: The polish is also a light peach with a hint of shimmer. Vegan and 12-Free, the color goes perfectly with the Mrs. Banks lipstick and is inspired by the nail polish seen in the film.

The Mrs. Banks set is $35.

Learn more and purchase at https://besamecosmetics.com/collections/mary-poppins.