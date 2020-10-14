Bernadette Peters Presents WEST END WOOFS, Inspired By BROADWAY BARKS
The 2020 Virtual Event will stream live on Monday, November 9 at 7pm.
West End Woofs is the UK's star-studded rescue animal adoption drive! Beginning in fall 2020, this spin-off of the wonderful Broadway Barks organisation will help dogs and cats in rescues and shelters around the UK find their forever homes - with the help of West End and British celebrities!
The 2020 Virtual Event will stream live on Monday, November 9 at 7pm.
West End Woofs is an animal adoption event in the UK, inspired by the Broadway Barks organisation. Hosted by musical theatre luminaries Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters, West End Woofs aims to raise awareness of animal adoption in the UK as well as educate the British public on responsible pet ownership.
Founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, Broadway Barks has helped thousands of pets find loving homes, with the help of volunteers and celebrities. Every year in Shubert Alley, Broadway stars perform while showing off the most lovable shelter animals. These events raise awareness of the benefits of adopting instead of shopping when it comes to our companion animals, and the stars entertain crowds as they do best!
West End Woofs aims to similarly help shelter animals across the UK, with the help of West End and British celebrities. We owe endless gratitude to the Broadway Barks team for their help and for helping to introduce our first edition!
For 2020, both Broadway Barks and West End Woofs turn virtual due to the pandemic.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes
The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film ...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
VIDEOS: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, and More Perform at the Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball
Last night, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis led a star-studded line-up of talent for the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, put on...