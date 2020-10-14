Bernadette Peters Presents WEST END WOOFS, Inspired By BROADWAY BARKS

The 2020 Virtual Event will stream live on Monday, November 9 at 7pm.

West End Woofs is the UK's star-studded rescue animal adoption drive! Beginning in fall 2020, this spin-off of the wonderful Broadway Barks organisation will help dogs and cats in rescues and shelters around the UK find their forever homes - with the help of West End and British celebrities!

West End Woofs is an animal adoption event in the UK, inspired by the Broadway Barks organisation. Hosted by musical theatre luminaries Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters, West End Woofs aims to raise awareness of animal adoption in the UK as well as educate the British public on responsible pet ownership.

Founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, Broadway Barks has helped thousands of pets find loving homes, with the help of volunteers and celebrities. Every year in Shubert Alley, Broadway stars perform while showing off the most lovable shelter animals. These events raise awareness of the benefits of adopting instead of shopping when it comes to our companion animals, and the stars entertain crowds as they do best!

West End Woofs aims to similarly help shelter animals across the UK, with the help of West End and British celebrities. We owe endless gratitude to the Broadway Barks team for their help and for helping to introduce our first edition!

For 2020, both Broadway Barks and West End Woofs turn virtual due to the pandemic.

