Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Brian Stokes Mitchell in Live Performance and Fundraiser

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell in an intimate performance and fundraiser to benefit Berkshire Theatre Group. In this very special one-night-only concert, Brian Stokes Mitchell will deliver an unforgettable performance to an audience of less than 100 people, outside under a tent at The Colonial Theatre on Labor Day Weekend, September 5 at 8pm.

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along. In 2016 he was awarded his second Tony Award, the prestigious Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his Charitable work with The Actors Fund. That same year Stokes was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Maguire says, "Our Board of Trustees and staff are thrilled to welcome the extraordinary Brian Stokes Mitchell to our home on Labor Day Weekend. We have been diligent in our efforts to make sure our audiences can find their way to entertainment and theatrical experiences this summer. To know that this most incredible performer and star of our industry will be with us at this most remarkable time is truly a dream come true."

Tickets are $500 to benefit Berkshire Theatre Group, with a portion of sales to go to The Actors Fund and Black Theatre United.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

