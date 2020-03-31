Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Updated Schedule Aiming for August 1 Start

The Berkshire Theatre Group has announced updated scheduling for its summer season, which the company is planning to begin August 1,

A statement on the company's website reads:

"Dear Friends,

First, and most important, from all of us at Berkshire Theatre Group, we send you heartfelt greetings and sincere hopes that you and your family are all well.

We are indeed all needed at this time and all mankind is us. The entire world is one in need right now, and we will all play a role in meeting again on the other side of this global pandemic.

I want to offer you an update. Our staff is working from home. We are putting plans in place to open our doors on August 1st, with the iconic musical Godspell on the Fitzpatrick Main Stage in our beloved Playhouse. The Unicorn theatre will open on August 8th with the musical comedy They're Playing Our Song by Neil Simon, Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager. Next up at the Unicorn is a beautiful story of one family's perseverance through uncertain times, And a Nightingale Sang, in its original fall slot, opening on September 24.

Over Labor Day weekend, Letters to the President originally scheduled for July, will run for two very special performances at The Colonial Theatre.

Also at The Colonial Theatre, Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. will swim into late October, and Peter Pan will fly from summer to the holiday season, in December. Peter Pan first premiered in 1929. At that time, J.M. Barrie dedicated all future proceeds to a children's hospital in London, as the times demanded caretaking. We are in such times as well. Our production of Peter Pan will be dedicated to all the brave healthcare workers in our community. To each, we will offer a complimentary ticket to our Peter Pan. Details to follow.

Other spring and summer shows previously announced will be postponed, with dates to be determined. One of BTG's box office associates will be calling patrons with tickets to make arrangements for ticket exchanges, donations, and credits.

In the meantime, BTG will be offering weekly online classes and talks on BTG's Facebook page, presented by our incredible artists and alumni, and will feature online programs for all ages. A schedule will be sent out every week by email.

We will also be posting weekly "couch concerts" on our social media, featuring many of our BTG family singing their favorite songs!

A full schedule of fall events at the Colonial and Garage, including music, comedy and more will be announced soon. Please stay tuned as we are busy programming.

We look forward to opening our doors and being with you. The human spirit is being challenged right now and we know the theatre has always offered a poetic sanctuary, particularly in uncertain times. We will be that resource for our community once again. Our theatre is nearing its 100th anniversary. Our long history offers comfort and confidence that we will survive through these days.

To those of you who have provided us with donations during this time of such struggle, we send our gratitude for this critical care.

Like Vladimir and Estragon in Samuel Beckett's enduring tale of survival...we go on.

Yours most sincerely,

Kate Maguire

Artistic Director, CEO"





