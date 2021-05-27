Berkshire Film And Media Collaborative Presents Virtual Screenwriting Workshops With Producer Marilyn Atlas

Building on the success of professional-level screenwriting and pitching classes held this winter, Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative will present three new online workshops on writing and selling screenplays and scripts led by award-winning Hollywood talent/literary manager and producer Marilyn R. Atlas on June 3, June 10, and June 24.

What's Hot in Hollywood: The Current State of the Film and Television Marketplace

Atlas leads a two-hour in-depth exploration of what studios and producers are buying right now, focusing on the types of projects being "green lit" by film and television studios. She'll share tips, tricks, tools, and tactics for participants to reach out to production companies and get their screenplays "seen," addressing how those who don't live in LA or NYC can get in the game, how streaming services have shifted the playing field, and other crucial topics including film contests, leveraging YouTube, and securing representation. This enlightening workshop will be held online on Thursday, June 3, 6-8 pm ET. Tickets-$45, student tickets $30.

Perfect Pitch: Creating a Powerful Treatment and Pitch Deck/Look Book

In this hands-on, interactive workshop Atlas elucidates two critical tools necessary to generate interest in a screenplay: the treatment and the pitch deck (aka look book). The class will review and discuss examples of treatments, and participants will have the rare opportunity to sharpen their tools and presentations by actually pitching to a Hollywood pro. Perfect Pitch will be held online on Thursday, June 10, 6-8 pm ET. Tickets- $65; student tickets $45. Class size limited to 20.

Navigating Character Arcs: Hone Your Script by Deepening Your Character.

In this hands-on, interactive workshop, Atlas explains why writers must know their protagonists inside and out to give their scripts an authenticity that draws people in. She'll examine how creating profound character arcs enables writers to refine their theme, strengthen their script, and make their mark as a storyteller. This workshop is limited to just 20 participants to allow Navigating Character Arcs will be held online Thursday, June 24, 6-8 pm ET. Tickets-$65; student tickets $45. Class size limited to 20.

More information and tickets are available at www.berkshirefilm.org via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/writing-pitching-workshops-with-literary-agent-producer-marilyn-atlas-tickets-152920365931

Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative executive director Diane Pearlman says she's pleased to bring Marilyn back to lead these workshops: "Marilyn provides the inside-Hollywood perspective that gives writers, directors and producers a clear advantage in getting their projects onto the page and into production. We had tremendously positive feedback from her January classes, and we're thrilled we can leverage her expertise to take members of our community to the next level."

Marilyn Atlas is a Hollywood talent agent, literary manager, and producer with a longstanding commitment to diversity and the portrayal of strong female protagonists. She's the producer of the HBO Sundance winning film Real Women Have Curves (now in development as a Broadway show) and The Choking Game on Lifetime, among other films. Atlas has also produced several plays, and she's currently developing multiple film and television projects. Atlas is a sought-after speaker at writers' conferences; she's co-author of the relationship-based, screenwriting guide, Dating Your Character (Stairway Press) or www.datingyourcharacter.com.

The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative (BFMC) is a creative economic engine that supports production and workforce development in Western Massachusetts. BFMC develops educational and workforce enrichment courses, offers networking events for industry professionals, acts as a resource for visiting productions, creates jobs within our communities in the film industry and provides an online production guide and locations database as a resource for filmmakers. BFMC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For details: www.berkshirefilm.org.