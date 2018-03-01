Ben Platt to Star in Upcoming Feature Film LOVE & OATMEAL

Variety has just announced that former DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Ben Platt has officially lined up his next big thing. Platt will star in the upcoming feature film titled LOVE & OATMEAL produced by Black Label Media.

Peter Sattler (CAMP X-RAY) will direct, Steve Waverly will write the script. Production is currently scheduled to start this summer.

LOVE & OATMEAL follows the story of young writer Scott who dreams of a life in Paris but must fulfill THE FAMILY obligation of taking care of a mentally ill sister after the death of their father.

Visit Variety to find out more.

Platt is also signed on to star in a new Ryan Murphy musical comedy series alongside Gwyneth Paltrow. Stage and screen legend Barbra Streisand is currently in talks to co-star.

Never idle, Platt is also hard at work on his first solo album with Atlantic Records. "The album at Atlantic is definitely pop and it's all original music that I'm writing and co-writing with some people who I've met that I really love very much," he says. See what else he has to say here.

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicagoproduction of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

