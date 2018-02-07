VIDEO: Ben Platt Teases Upcoming Solo Album- 'It's Definitely Pop'

As BroadwayWorld reported last year, Tony Award winner Ben Platt is hard at work on his first solo album with Atlantic Records. Now he's telling the world what to expect. "The album at Atlantic is definitely pop and it's all original music that I'm writing and co-writing with some people who I've met that I really love very much," he told Billboard.

Check out the full interview below!

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicagoproduction of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

Related Articles