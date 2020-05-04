Ben Platt to Release New Song Produced by FINNEAS This Friday
Ben Platt has revealed via Twitter, that he will be releasing a new song produced by FINNEAS this Friday! Platt shared that he co-wrote the song with Michael Pollack.
Check out the tweet below!
I wrote a song I love very much.- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 4, 2020
The brilliant @finneas produced it.@pollackmusic wrote it with me.
It's out this Friday 5/8. pic.twitter.com/L4pu3BnBtW
Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt lead an all-star cast in the The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
