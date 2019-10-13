Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.
Platt chatted with Variety about the film, along with other things, and revealed that the first scene has already been filmed!
"We shot our first scene, which takes place in 1957 this summer," Platt said. "The next scene is in 1959 or '60 so we'll wait two or three years to shoot the scene and so on."
Read more on Variety.
The film is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's musical, which was based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.
The play takes place over the course of 20 years. Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, a talented Broadway composer who abandons his theater career in New York and all his friends in order to produce movies in Los Angeles. Like the play, the musical begins at the height of his Hollywood fame and moves backwards in time, showing snapshots of the most important moments in Frank's life that shaped the man he is today.
Platt will play Charley Kringas, while Feldstein will portray theatre critic Mary Flynn. Blake Jenner will play Frank Shepard.
The film is being shot in reverse chronological order, as the play and musical end when the characters are in their mid-20s and just embarking on their entertainment careers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de... (read more)
New Jersey Student Receives Dress Code Violation For THE PROM T-Shirt
A New Jersey middle schooler and her mother are fighting back after the student was punished for wearing a t-shirt from Broadway's The Prom to school.... (read more)
Confirmed: Billy Porter Will Play the Fairy Godmother in Upcoming CINDERELLA Film
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
Alice Walker Pens Moving Essay on THE COLOR PURPLE, Celie as a Character and Oluwaseyi Omooba
On Facebook this week, producer Scott Sanders shared the below letter from the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Color Purple, Alice Walker...... (read more)