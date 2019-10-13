Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

Click Here for More Articles on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

Platt chatted with Variety about the film, along with other things, and revealed that the first scene has already been filmed!

"We shot our first scene, which takes place in 1957 this summer," Platt said. "The next scene is in 1959 or '60 so we'll wait two or three years to shoot the scene and so on."

Read more on Variety.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's musical, which was based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The play takes place over the course of 20 years. Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, a talented Broadway composer who abandons his theater career in New York and all his friends in order to produce movies in Los Angeles. Like the play, the musical begins at the height of his Hollywood fame and moves backwards in time, showing snapshots of the most important moments in Frank's life that shaped the man he is today.

Platt will play Charley Kringas, while Feldstein will portray theatre critic Mary Flynn. Blake Jenner will play Frank Shepard.

The film is being shot in reverse chronological order, as the play and musical end when the characters are in their mid-20s and just embarking on their entertainment careers.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You