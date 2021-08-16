Ben Platt Releases Music Video for 'I Wanna Love You But I Don't'

GRAMMY®, TONY®, and Emmy® Award-winning artist Ben Platt has today unveiled the official music video for his track "I wanna love you but I don't" (watch below).

Today's release comes on the heels of his eagerly awaited new album REVERIE - released last week via Atlantic Records (listen HERE).

Platt marked the arrival of REVERIE with his biggest North American headline tour to date, set to kick off February 23, 2022 at Orlando's Amway Center culminating with the tour finale on April 8, 2022 at Los Angeles's legendary Hollywood Bowl. Among the tour's indisputable highlights will be Platt's first ever headline show at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, set for March 6, 2022.

Fans can register for presales now HERE. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, August 19 at 10 am local time through Thursday, August 26 at 10 pm local time. Additional presales begin Monday, August 23rd at 10 am (local). Public on-sales start on Friday, August 27 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.benplattmusic.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tonight will see Ben visiting NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers as both lead guest and musical performer (check local listings). In addition, last week Platt heralded REVERIE with a show-stopping performance on NBC's TODAY as part of their 2021 Citi Music Series, streaming now HERE. He also performed a very special YouTube live stream performance from Los Angeles which can be streamed HERE. These appearances mark the latest in a recent series of high profile TV performances and interviews, including the live season finale of NBC's The Voice, the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show (streaming HERE), and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden (streaming HERE). Additional TV appearances will be announced soon.

Platt's much anticipated second solo album, REVERIE includes such extraordinary new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine," both available now on all digital platforms. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY® Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, streaming HERE.

"Imagine" arrived earlier this summer and has fast proven one of Platt's biggest singles to date. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa - and co-written by Platt with Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson, the track now boasts over 20M worldwide streams and counting. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "tender and confident... a tribute to everyday saviors," "Imagine" reached #7 on iTunes' "Top Pop Songs", to the "30 Hot AC Hit" list, and the top 50 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" while also lighting up Hot AC Radio outlets nationwide. An official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez), is streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Platt followed "Imagine" with a series of creative reworks including the stripped-down "Imagine (Acoustic)" (available HERE) and the mesmerizing "Imagine (Tiësto Remix)" an unprecedented collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto available HERE; an official visualizer is streaming HERE.

What's more, Platt recently unveiled a spectacular cover of Lady Gaga's classic "Yoü And I," featured on her newly released BORN THIS WAY 10th anniversary celebration, BORN THIS WAY: REIMAGINED. The track earned raves from such major outlets as Billboard, which wrote, "Ben Platt is the one artist here with the Broadway vocal chops to match Gaga - but instead of aping Gaga's rock 'n' roll swagger, he brings out the tenderness...Love songs are the bread and butter of pop music, but the truth is, it's hard to be this sincere and vulnerable, to sing with no armor at all. Ben Platt makes it feel utterly natural." An official music video is streaming now HERE.

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.

Platt's evolving body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and the acclaimed Netflix series, The Politician which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actor in a Comedy," among many others. Platt - who recently made a guest appearance on FOX's The Simpsons, began filming Merrily We Roll Along with Beanie Feldstein directed by Richard Linklater which will be shot over the course of twenty years. He will soon be seen in BJ Novak's anthology series, The Premise, a new comedy-drama coming to FX and Hulu; plus begin production on the film, The People We Hate At The Wedding alongside Kristen Bell and Allison Janney.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

February 23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

February 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

February 28 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

March 2 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

March 3 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

March 4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

March 9 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

March 11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

March 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

March 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

March 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 24 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

March 25 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 28 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

March 31 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

April 2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 5 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

April 6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Photo Credit: Vince Aung