'Behind the Curtain' Celebrates their 100th Episode with Special Guest Robbie Rozelle

100 Guests. 200 Favorite Things.

What started as a dream has evolved into one of the industry's longest-running celebrations of the history of American Musical Theatre.

To celebrate their 100th episode, Rob and Kevin get the tables turned on them and are asked to look back on Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends by the one and only Robbie Rozelle.

Rob and Kevin reveal how they met, why they started the podcast, and what the future might hold for the show.

Plus, they reveal their favorite interviews, their most embarrassing moments, and never before heard stories about themselves and their guests.

And, of course, they debate George Furth dialogue, Goulet sings Dear Evan Hansen, Kevin's love of RuPaul, and so much more in this hysterical retrospective.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast





Related Articles