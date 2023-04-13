Bees Deluxe comes to Stitch Bar & Blues next month. The performance is on Thursday May 25, from 7 - 10pm.

Bees Deluxe is a British/American band who have played with Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Matt Schofield, Roomful of Blues, Walter Trout and David Maxwell. A modern four-piece blues band celebrating the music of Billie Holiday, Etta James, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Tinsley Ellis, Freddie King & Roomful of Blues with respect and a dash of hot sauce. Receiving positive reviews wherever they play from Maine to Florida - and everywhere between. Showcasing a catalog of originals and classic covers, many on CD played by radio stations across the country and as far afield as Australia, Brazil and Japan.

The four-piece band is spearheaded by British guitarist Conrad Warre, and Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica and vocals. Jim Gildea on bass and vocals and Paul Giovine on drums and percussion provide the foundation of the band on stage and in the studio. The musicians each bring their own experience to the mix. Band was recruited from jazz bands that were playing the Boston circuit, notably Ryles Jazz Club in Cambridge. Giovine was discovered by the band playing rock and roll in a slew of punk rock clubs in New England and Gildea was drafted to Bees Deluxe by drummer Giovine after sharing the stage with him at several country-bro festivals. Warre, was in a high-school band in London, with Paul Kossoff, of the band Free, and has toured Europe with the English Beat and the Joe Jackson Band. He migrated from London to New York where he became a regular performer at the legendary CBGB's. In Boston, he founded Bees Deluxe, to pay homage to the music he fell in love with while touring and playing legendary London clubs like the Rainbow Theatre, Ronnie Scott's, Dingwalls, The Music Machine and the Moonlight Club. The band exudes a contagious enthusiasm at every performance and continues to push the limits of the blues, color outside the lines of convention and do it with impeccable musicality, originality and a touch of insanity.