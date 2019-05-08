Beatles Tribute RAIN Will Play Lunt-Fontanne Theatre This Summer

Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group) have just announced that RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will perform The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of Abbey Road. RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorite from July 16 -21 as part of the recently announced In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Rain (July 16-21):

Tuesday, July 16th at 8PM

Wednesday, July 17th at 2PM and 8PM

Thursday, July 18th at 8PM

Friday, July 19th at 8PM

Saturday, July 20th at 2PM and 8PM

Sunday, July 21st at 3PM

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 10 at 10am through www.TicketMaster.com and by phone at 877-250-2929.

For more information on tour dates, and tickets, please visit: http://www.raintribute.com/shows/





