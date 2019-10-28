Be A Broadway Star Board Game Releases Free Holiday Expansion Pack

Straight from the stages of Broadway and into living rooms nationwide, the creators of the Be A Broadway Star board game announced today the release of a free Holiday-themed Expansion Pack available for digital download!

Also included in the 31-page Expansion Pack digital download are the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Broadway season Expansion Packs, which feature shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill and dozens more!

Be A Broadway Star LLC is dedicated to creating Broadway gifts and goodies for theater lovers of all ages! Brainchild of Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, Be A Broadway Star LLC has been providing families with hours of entertainment since its inception in 2011 when it launched the Be A Broadway Star board game. The flagship board game has been played by thousands of Broadway fans and featured in The New York Times, on the Today Show, Playbill and many other publications.

Be a Broadway Star - the popular Broadway board game that puts YOU in the spotlight! This isn't your typical board game. This is a Broadway board game! And that means you'll have lots of chances to show off your stuff along the way, with interactive "make or break" cards that just might have you singing and dancing on your turn! Just remember, at the end of the game, whoever has the most fans wins!

The Expansion Pack is available for download exclusively on the BeABroadwayStar.com website under "Expansion Packs." Amazon Prime account holders can purchase the original Be A Broadway Star board game on Amazon.com and ship using Amazon Prime!

Ken Davenport (Creator) is a Broadway producer whose credits include Once On This Island, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway. Ken was named one of Crain's "40 Under Forty" and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway. His blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist and more.

To download the Be A Broadway Star Expansion Pack, visit www.BeABroadwayStar.com or click here.





