Barbra Streisand Releases Concert Album 'The Music...The Mem'ries...the Magic!' Today

Columbia Records celebrates the release of Barbra Streisand's The Music...The Mem'ries...the Magic! album today, December 8th.

Netflix recently premiered Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...the Magic! The special was filmed on the last stop of the iconic superstar's 13-city 2016 tour, showcasing a career-crowning array of legendary songs also featured on the eagerly anticipated album.

The album is available in two versions (track listings below): A single disc, 19-song album of memorable concert highlights, and a Deluxe 2 disc set featuring the entire concert performance. Streisand takes us behind-the- scenes while recording her recent #1 album: ENCORE Movie Partners Sing Broadway. (Barbra is the only recording artist in history to achieve a # 1 Album in six consecutive decades.) The internationally renowned lineup of artists on ENCORE, released prior to the last leg of the 2016 tour includes Alec Baldwin, Chris Pine, Jamie Foxx, Melissa McCarthy, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and others.

The 13-city tour received rave reviews and played to record-breaking sold-out audiences. The Netflix concert TV special, Barbra: The Music...The Mem'ries...the Magic! was directed by Jim Gable and Barbra Streisand and written by Barbra with Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.

Barbra Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list.

Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard's history. Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, she has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter; awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes and eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, among other numerous awards, Barbra Streisand belongs to a select multi-hyphenated "EGOT" club for artists who have received the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

TRACK LISTING

STANDARD CD PACKAGE



1. People Overture (Entrance)

2. The Way We Were

3. Everything

4. Being At War With Each Other

5. No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

6. Evergreen

7. You Don't Bring Me Flowers

8. Being Alive

9. Papa, Can You Hear Me?

10. Pure Imagination

11. Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley

12. Losing My Mind

13. Isn't This Better

14. How Lucky Can You Get

15. Don't Rain On My Parade

16. People

17. Climb Ev'ry Mountain with Jamie Foxx

18. Happy Days Are Here Again

19. I Didn't Know What Time It Was

TRACK LISTING

DELUXE CD PACKAGE



DISC 1:

ACT I

1. People Overture (Entrance)

2. The Way We Were

3. Introductory Remarks

4. Everything

5. Being At War With Each Other

6. No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

7. Evergreen

8. You Don't Bring Me Flowers

9. Being Alive

10. Directing Movies

11. Papa, Can You Hear Me?



DISC 2:

ACT II

1. Pure Imagination

2. Making Encore (with Seth MacFarlane, Alec Baldwin, Chris Pine, Jamie Foxx, Antonio Banderas, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Wilson, Melissa McCarthy, Daisy Ridley)

3. Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me) with Anthony Newley

4. Losing My Mind

5. Isn't This Better

6. How Lucky Can You Get

7. Don't Rain On My Parade

8. People

9. Climb Ev'ry Mountain with Jamie Foxx

10. Happy Days Are Here Again

11. Jingle Bells?

12. With One More Look At You

13. I Didn't Know What Time It Was

BONUS TRACKS

14. By The Way

15. Children Will Listen

16. Everything Must Change

