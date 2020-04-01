Baltimore Center Stage, The Public Theater & More Announce PLAY AT HOME

Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Public Theater, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, have announced PLAY AT HOME, a series of micro-commissioned short plays. The first of the commissioned plays will be available today, Wednesday, April 1, for the public to download, read and perform at home for free at playathome.org.

In the wake of last week's theatre closures, Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf, The Public Theater, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Woolly Mammoth are working to support artists, connect people to theatre and through theatre; and to ignite imagination and joy in these uncertain times with PLAY AT HOME.

Each theatre has commissioned multiple playwrights to write ten-minute plays under the assumption that these will be read alone or aloud with loved ones, but never produced, allowing these playwrights to dream big and write joyful plays that may contain elements that could not be reproduced for the stage. Each play will be ten minutes or less.

"Even as theatres have closed to protect the public, the community that makes theatre possible remains open for storytelling,"shared Artistic Directors Stephanie Ybarra, Jacob G. Padrón, Oskar Eustis, Hana Sharif and Maria Manuela Goyanes in a joint statement. "We're proud to have found a way to support our storytellers during this time of great uncertainty clouding the future of theatre, and we're excited for audiences to read and perform these plays as they bring them to life with their families-in their own homes. We hope that theatres across the country will be inspired to join with us to continue to expand this list and bring more voices to the table."

Baltimore Center Stage has commissioned Jaclyn Backhaus (Men on Boats), Noah Diaz (Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally), Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Where We Stand), Miranda Rose Hall (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), Ashley Lauren Rogers (Chasing the Ghost) and Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man).

Long Wharf Theatre has commissioned Hilary Bettis (Alligator), Ricardo Pérez González (On the Grounds of Belonging), MJ Kaufman (Sagittarius Ponderosa), Lloyd Suh (The Chinese Lady) and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band).

The Public Theater has commissioned Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Ty Defoe (CRANE: On Earth, in Sky), Ryan J. Haddad (Hi, Are You Single?), Daniella de Jesús (Mambo Sauce), Daniel Alexander Jones (Black Light), Hansol Jung (Wolf Play), Ethan Lipton (Tumacho), Patricia Ione Lloyd (Eve's Song) and Mona Mansour (The Vagrant Trilogy).

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has commissioned Guadalís Del Carmen (Bees and Honey), Tre'Von Griffith (VOICES: Sounds of America), Steph Del Rosso (53% of), Regina Taylor (Crowns) and Karen Zacarías (Native Gardens).

Woolly Mammoth has commissioned Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (Werk!), Aleshea Harris (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Mike Lew (Bhangin' It), and Diana Oh (The Infinite Love Party).

If you are interested in joining Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Public Theater, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in the Play At Home initiative, please visit playathome.org/play-with-us.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PLAY AT HOME, VISIT:

PLAYATHOME.ORG





