Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Adult Program Fall Session

Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces that registration is open through September 28, 2023 for the Adult Program Fall Session. For more information and details on how to enroll, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/additional-learning/adult-classes.

The Adult Program at Ballet Hispánico is the ideal space for dance enthusiasts, dancers, and anyone that loves moving to music. With open-level classes, the School of Dance offers quality training for absolute beginner to advanced adult students in a fun and supportive environment. This unique program offers class packages during both the summer and the school year, and is focused on providing students with individualized attention, guidance, and interaction with the instructors. Previous sessions have included classes in Beginner Ballet, Flamenco, Yoga, Ballet Fitness, Salsa, and Hip-Hop. All levels are welcome in every style. Get in shape, brush up on your dance moves, and make new friends!

Ballet Hispánico Adult Program Fall Session

Classes run October 2 - December 9, 2023

Ballet Fitness with Victoria Vargas, Mondays 7:15-8:15pm. Classes start October 2.

Ballet Fitness classes are recommended to those who wish to build solid technical foundations in ballet, stay in shape, as well as prevent and recover from injuries. This class focuses on floor barre technique as well as center ballet work. Here, you will have the opportunity to learn to connect with and understand your body better; kick-starting the process of a better you. Ballet Fitness is for anyone looking for a low-impact form of exercise that will focus on strengthening their core and extremities using different targeted exercises to keep the body challenged. Our goal is to empower a healthier you by incorporating Ballet Fitness into your everyday life.

Yoga with Cassie Mills, Tuesdays, 7:15-8:15pm. Classes start October 10.

This Vinyasa class is specifically sequenced for dancers. We will strengthen our diaphragms through breath work, hone in on alignment and stability, and explore balance and utilizing weight and gravity through motion. We will learn how to find deeper mobility without compromising our architecture. We will learn how to embody all of the limbs of yoga through asana and movement.

Hip-Hop with Anthony Rue, Thursdays 5:30-6:30pm. Classes start October 5.

This class will give you the elements of hip-hop grooves and culture, and the ability to express yourself on the dance floor. You will work on choreography, musicality, and your ability to perform. This class will clean your movements, correct bad habits, all while learning fun and energetic routines that will deliver an enriching cardio workout.

Beginner Ballet with Victoria Vargas, Thursdays 7:15-8:15pm. Classes start October 5.

Join the School of Dance for this class designed to teach you the basic principles of ballet! If you have ever wanted to learn ballet, this is the perfect class for you. It will provide the necessary tools that will allow you to understand how a ballet class works and how the muscles in your body need to engage to achieve the simple but complex steps of this dance style.

Beginner Tap with Aubrey Cheek, Fridays 7:00-8:00pm. Classes start October 6.

Whether you have some tap experience or have never danced before, join us in our adult tap classes! This class will be tailored to meet the needs of each student. We will focus on tap fundamentals, gradually progressing throughout the session. We will dance to a variety of music, from classic jazz standards to contemporary music. As we learn technique, we will be improving balance and our rhythmic awareness. Come have fun dancing in a social, encouraging setting!

Flamenco with JoDe Romano, Saturdays 2:45-3:45pm. Classes start September 30.

Join School of Dance faculty member, and former soloist and choreographer for the Jose Greco Dance Company, JoDe Romano "La Chispa", for an Adult Flamenco class series, exploring castanets, movement techniques, inspirational music, and more. ¡OLÉ!

