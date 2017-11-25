BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Oh Gods, Oh Gods! Hangin' with the Almighty Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Nov. 25, 2017  

Asaka, Agwe, Erzulie and Papa Ge. Together they make up the gods of Once On This Island, and they are back on Broadway this season.

Currently in previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre, Once on this Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Below, watch as Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell and Lea Salonga chat with our very own Richard Ridge about their journey to opening night!

Backstage with Richard Ridge: Oh Gods, Oh Gods! Hangin' with the Almighty Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Backstage With Richard Ridge Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: 27 Years Later... Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Are Heading Back to Their Island
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Cash In with JUNK Leading Man- Steven Pasquale!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Back in the Boots with Billy Porter and Stark Sands!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: The Man, The Glasses, The Legend... Hal Prince!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet HAMILTON's New Aaron Burr (Sir), Daniel Breaker!
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: Meet the Murphys- Hangin' with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Michael Park & Jennifer Laura Thompson

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com