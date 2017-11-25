Backstage with Richard Ridge: Oh Gods, Oh Gods! Hangin' with the Almighty Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

Asaka, Agwe, Erzulie and Papa Ge. Together they make up the gods of Once On This Island, and they are back on Broadway this season.

Currently in previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre, Once on this Island is the Broadway musical celebration that sweeps us across the sea to a small village-where, in the aftermath of a great storm, a joyous new life begins. It is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune, guided by the island gods, sets out on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Below, watch as Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Alex Newell and Lea Salonga chat with our very own Richard Ridge about their journey to opening night!

