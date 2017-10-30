Backstage with Richard Ridge: Back in the Boots with Billy Porter and Stark Sands!

Lola and Charlie are reunited and it feels so good, according to Billy Porter and Stark Sands. Just last month, the duo officially returned to Kinky Boots, reprising the roles they created back in 2013. Below, watch as they chat with Richard Ridge about some of their favorite memories of sharing the stage, their most hysterical mishaps, and so much more!

Porter is a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Lola in the Tony Award winning Best Musical Kinky Boots. Recent television and film credits include "The Get Down," The Humbling, "Law & Order SVU." His solo recordings include: Untitled (A&M Records), At The Corner Of Broadway and Soul, Billy's Back On Broadway and Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers. Billy is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and UCLA (screenwriting). His one-man show Ghetto Superstar debuted at The Public Theatre in 2005 and his play While I Yet Live had its premiere Off-Broadway in Fall 2014. Some directing credits include: Being Alive, Rent(Associate Director, Off-Broadway), The Colored Museum, Topdog/Underdog, The Wiz, Once On This Island (NAACP Award). Billy holds an honorary doctorate from Washington & Jefferson College.

Sands' Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots (Tony Award nomination, Grammy Award), American Idiot, Journey's End (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Park), The Tempest (Classic Stage Company, AEA Bayfield Award Winner), and Nathan The Wise (CSC). Film includes Steven Spielberg's upcoming The Post; Inside Llewyn Davis; Die, Mommie, Die!; Flags Of Our Fathers; Pretty Persuasion; Shall We Dance; Chasing Liberty; 11:14. Television includes "Minority Report," "Generation Kill," "Nip/Tuck," "Six Feet Under." BFA: University of Southern California.

