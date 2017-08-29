Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Barrett Doss Whips Up Groundhog Crumbles!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you a very special guest from Groundhog Day- Barrett Doss! For the recipe for Katie's Groundhog Crumbles, visit: www.backstagebite.com

Barrett recently appeared in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It With You. She was also seen off-Broadway in Burning at The New Group, and off-off Broadway in Strom Thurmond Is Not A Racist/Cleansed (The Brick) and Orestes 2.0 (HERE Arts Center). Her regional credits include Comedy of Errors (The Old Globe), The Real Thing (Studio Theater), Jamaica (Prince Music Theater). Film and TV credits include: "Marshall", "Kick," "Girls," "Bull," "Time After Time," "Person of Interest," and "30 Rock." Education: B.A. - NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

