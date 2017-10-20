BWW's Richard Ridge to Chat with Chita Rivera at CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Gala Screening

On Sunday, November 19th, the United Palace of Cultural Arts will host their annual fundraising movie gala, celebrating the theater's abundant history and recent reawakening with a special screening of the beloved movie musical 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.' The gala will support United Palace's Movies at the Palace, an ongoing series bringing back the grandeur of attending the movies.

Event-goers will have the option to attend a pre-show Q&A between Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld and Tony Award-winning actress Chita Rivera, who is close friends with a number of principals from the film, including star Dick Van Dyke and choreographer Dee Dee Wood. In addition, an exact replica of the iconic flying car from the 1968 film will be on display. The pre-show portion of the event will close with a performance by the Broadway Performing Arts Center to honor the Broadway version of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

The 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' replica car was handmade by retired NYPD Detective Sergeant Tony Garofalo. The full-size, street legal car drove Mr. Dick Van Dyke around his hometown of Danville, Illinois in 2016 and was featured in the New York Times and the 2016 New York International Auto Show. After the movie, one raffle winner will be photographed in the car where Dick Van Dyke sat. Learn about Tony's five-year effort to build his replica car here.

Formerly known as the Loew's 175th Street Theatre, the remarkable United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway at 175th Street in Washington Heights. Originally opened in 1930 as one of the metro area's five Wonder Theaters, the theater continues its storied history by hosting special events including concerts, film screenings, church services and more.

IF YOU GO:

United Palace of Cultural Arts Annual Fundraising Movie Gala 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' (1968)

Sunday, November 19th 2017

At United Palace of Cultural Arts, 4140 Broadway at 175th Street

- 2 PM VIP reception including photo opp. with replica car

- 3 PM Meet-and-greet with Chita Rivera

- 3 PM Doors open for all other ticket levels

- 4 PM Pre-show entertainment feat. Q&A with Chita Rivera and viewing of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' car

- 4:45 PM Screening of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'

- Meet and Greet with Chita Rivera (includes VIP reception, photo opp. with replica car and 1 Platinum seat for pre-show and movie): $300

- VIP Reception (includes VIP reception, photo opp. with replica car and 1 Platinum seat for pre-show and movie): $200

- Platinum Seats: $50 adults / $25 seniors and children

- Gold Seats: $25 adults / $10 seniors and children

- Silver Seats: $15 adults / $5 seniors and children

Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/2yjDGtO

For more information, visit www.unitedpalacearts.org.

Related Articles