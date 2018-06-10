BWW TV: Which Broadway Show Would the Tony Nominees Drop Everything to See? Find Out!

There's so much to see on Broadway this season, and the sad truth for the 2018 Tony nominees is that much of it they won't even make it to. So we asked: if you could call out of your show tonight to see one other Tony-nominated production, which would it be?

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Related Articles