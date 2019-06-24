Jimmy Awards
Click Here for More Articles on Jimmy Awards

BWW TV: Watch the 2019 Jimmy Awards Ceremony- Live at 7:30pm!

Jun. 24, 2019  

Tonight's the night! The 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will be presented tonight, June 24 at 7:30PM at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The six presenters will include Derek Klena(Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), RENEÉ RAPP (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

The Jimmy Award nominees prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members, plus other theatre professionals.

Student performers qualify for the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Click here to to watch as we take you LIVE to the red carpet! Then check back at 7:30pm to watch the ceremony in its entirety below!



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: The Kid Critics Tune In for the 2019 Tony Awards!
  • BWW TV: Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz Get Ready for TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Roundabout's TONI STONE
  • BWW TV: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: See Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos Perform '96,000' Up Close!
  • BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Kids of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Father's Day!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup