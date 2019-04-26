BWW TV: Watch New Highlights of Will Chase & Corbin Bleu in KISS ME, KATE

Kiss Me, Kate is bringing audiences to their feet every night at Studio 54, where it opened just last month. Check out new highlights of Will Chase performing "I've Come to Wive it Wealthily in Padua" and Corbin Bleu performing "Bianca" below! Click here for even more of the Kiss Me, Kate cast in action!

The limited engagement of Kiss Me, Kate is now extended through Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and a stylish, sexy, sophisticated songbook that includes "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.





Related Articles