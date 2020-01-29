BWW TV: Watch Jennifer Damiano Sing from BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE

The New Group will soon present Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a world premiere production arriving as part of The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season. With Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Duncan Sheik and Amanda Green and Musical Staging by Kelly Devine, this production features Jennifer Damiano, Jamie Mohamdein, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez, Suzanne Vega and Michael Zegen. Scott Elliott directs. Previews began January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Jonathan Marc Sherman (Book), Duncan Sheik (Music, Lyrics) and Amanda Green (Lyrics) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere musical of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice featuring musical staging by Kelly Devine.

Watch below as Jennifer Damiano (Carol) sings "Journey to Us" in rehearsals for the new musical!





